Due to the coronavirus, they suspended the Boston Marathon for the first time in history

The race had been postponed to September but this Thursday they decided to cancel it definitively (Reuters)

The organizers of the race announced that the Boston Marathon This year it will have a “virtual event between September 7 and 14”, in which the participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles (42,165 kilometers) on their own will receive the medal for having completed it. The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, responsible for organizing the race, said in a statement that it is the best decision for everyone as it guarantees the safety of thousands of athletes and people: "While we can't bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon."

"Although we wanted to find a way to combine sports competition with economic recovery, in the end it was not possible, by any means, for the date we had set in September," he added.

The more than 30 thousand registered will receive the money back and will be able to run virtually (AP)

While the title of champion of the Boston Marathon is contested by a few dozen elite athletes, the field includes more than 30,000 charity and amateur runners, with up to a million people lined up along the route from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay. That presented the organizers with a problem of social distancing that will not be solved with the arrival of autumn.

The Boston Athletic Association also reported in its statement that all runners who registered for the test on April 20, 2020 they will be offered a full refund of their registration fee and can participate in the virtual test.

The original date for the Boston Marathon had been to run it on the April state holiday to commemorate the battles in Lexington and Concord that marked the beginning of the Revolutionary War. Traditionally, the Boston Red Sox, a team that plays for professional baseball in the American League, schedule their first pitch in the morning to allow ball fans to walk across Kenmore Square after the game while they see the runners pass with almost two kilometers to complete the test.

It is the first time in 124 years that the marathon is suspended

In MarchWhen the race was postponed until September 14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh mentioned a desire to save the estimated $ 220 million that is injected into the city's economy each year. For their part, the Boston Athletic Association and marathon runners also raise around $ 40 million that they dedicate to charity. Walsh said at the time that there were no plans to exclude the tens of thousands of amateur runners who consider running the Boston Marathon to be an achievement on their sporting wish list.

The 2021 edition of the traditional race is scheduled for April 19., while the 125th anniversary was set for April 18, 2022.

The mythical marathon began in 1897 when 15 men drew a starting line on the ground in Ashland and headed to the city to commemorate the first modern Olympics the year before. In 1918, the format was changed to a relay due to World War I; The 2013 race stopped when two bombs exploded at the finish line, several hours after the winners had finished, but in the meantime many amateur racers were still competing.

