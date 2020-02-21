Drew Barrymore and his message 'body positive' on Instagram

Share it:

We all know that social networks They are a great platform to send messages and reach a large number of people very quickly. If we can all use this tool as speaker the power it has in some of our 'celebrities'that accumulate hundreds of thousands of followers is tremendous. So we can't clap anymore when some international stars They dedicate this space to talk about topics that deserve our full attention. Today was the actress drew Barrymore the one that has been sincere in Instagram and has talked about how much it cost her to accept the physical changes of her body after giving birth to her two daughters. A message that is undoubtedly necessary to read:

"I go up and down. The roller coaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I have two sons. The most important purpose for me to be on this planet for them! It is a true miracle that I could have these two girls. So, whatever the consequences of my body, go ahead! That said, there have been times when I have stopped in my closet and cried. I hated dressing up. I was not feeling good! I have a hard time looking decent. I have to eat well and work hard! I can't fight the fact that I have a propensity to be Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is croissants) So DON'T be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after giving birth. Don't compare yourself with magazines and red carpets. If I looked decent in everything I've done since I had my two children, I've fought my way to get there. You also can! However, it is difficult to maintain and can take a lot of joy from life for food. But not anymore. NOW I found that elusive B called BALANCE. Four. Five! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be.

And it is not perfect. But Iam. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. PD: this is the power of @marniealton, she was the one who helped me to be ready for @santaclaritadiet! #SEMANADELBIENESTAR

And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. Ps this is the power of @marniealton, she’s the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready! #WELLNESSWEEK"