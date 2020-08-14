Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: Majin Vegeta becomes a real demon in a splendid fan art

August 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The rivalry between Goku and Vegeta made history, and any Dragon Ball fan will surely remember that time the Saiyan prince gave his body to Babidi in order to overcome his opponent. That of Majin Vegeta is still today one of the most loved transformations ever, and one gorgeous fan art tried to reinvent it.

Below you can take a look at the illustration of @ dtr16kyab, a Twitter user famous for his drawings dedicated to Dragon Ball characters. In his work the Saiyan prince completely embraces his dark side and ends up unlocking a definitive form decidedly less human and more demonic.

Today Vegeta has become a hero in all respects, completely abandoning his evil disposition and even starting a family. The rivalry with Goku of course continues to exist, but the obsession with power and the will to become the strongest of all they were slightly shelved after the birth of her daughter Bulla. Vegeta's change is certainly one of Dragon Ball's most important narrative sub-arcs, and his transformation into Majin can be defined as the real turning point.

READ:  Dragon Ball: Vegetto reaches Super Saiyan 3 in an epic illustration

What do you think of it? Do you like the image? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the character then, you can't really miss the wonderful € 1000 Dragon Ball model released a few weeks ago.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.