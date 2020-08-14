Dragon Ball Z: Majin Vegeta becomes a real demon in a splendid fan art

Share it:

The rivalry between Goku and Vegeta made history, and any Dragon Ball fan will surely remember that time the Saiyan prince gave his body to Babidi in order to overcome his opponent. That of Majin Vegeta is still today one of the most loved transformations ever, and one gorgeous fan art tried to reinvent it.

Below you can take a look at the illustration of @ dtr16kyab, a Twitter user famous for his drawings dedicated to Dragon Ball characters. In his work the Saiyan prince completely embraces his dark side and ends up unlocking a definitive form decidedly less human and more demonic.

Today Vegeta has become a hero in all respects, completely abandoning his evil disposition and even starting a family. The rivalry with Goku of course continues to exist, but the obsession with power and the will to become the strongest of all they were slightly shelved after the birth of her daughter Bulla. Vegeta's change is certainly one of Dragon Ball's most important narrative sub-arcs, and his transformation into Majin can be defined as the real turning point.

