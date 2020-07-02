Dragon Ball Z: C18 comes to life in the loyal Enji Night cosplay

Share it:

By now he is a character who often appears, although not really primary, in the Dragon Ball saga. After presenting it in Dragon Ball Z during the saga of Cell, Toyotaro also filmed this character in Dragon Ball Super and placed it at the center of some recent events of the manga. We are talking about the blonde C-18.

The android that was presented as a highly destructive monster by Trunks during the Cell saga initially wreaked havoc on Earth together with his twin brother C-17. However the meeting with Goku and his friends, especially Kulilin, have brought C-18 to the good side in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

We saw her for the first time with a blue denim jacket and a black shirt, but many will also remember her second outfit always presented during her introductory saga. The outfit was made to perfection in cosplay of C-18 which you can see below, brought by Enji Night. The girl seems to have been born to do this role with a huge resemblance in the face and physique, with everything else that helps enormously in really see a flesh-and-blood C-18. What do you think of the C-18 you see in the two photos below?

Or do you prefer the C-18 cosplay of the Italian Lulymohn? For those who prefer the more artistic ones, there is also a C-18 playing the Makafushigi Adventure piano, the historic opening of Dragon Ball.