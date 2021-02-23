Dragon Ball Z: Android 18 is shown in the faithful Enji Night cosplay

Despite the whole epic of Dragon Ball Z rotate around the “battle” component, Akira Toriyama has still managed to outline some female characters who have managed to break through the hearts of fans. Above all, the splendid android n ° 18 holds a leading role.

# 17 and # 18 are often at the center of Dragon Ball themed cosplay, especially the latter, thanks in part to their cute looks that have garnered considerable hype within the Dragon Ball community. Precisely for this reason, from time to time, fans dedicate different personal interpretations to cyborgs, some of which go around the web.

The latest to have won the hearts of readers is the cosplay made by Enji Night, talented and famous cosplayer who boasts nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. In fact, the artist paid homage android n ° 18 in a splendid and faithful interpretation, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which has achieved some success among its followers. But speaking of themed cosplay, what do you think instead of HaneAme’s interpretation of # 18?

