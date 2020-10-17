Dragon Ball Z: 18 will leave you breathless in this almost 2000 euro bust

The franchise of Dragon Ball Z enjoys one of the most flourishing merchandising in the whole world, thanks above all to those characters much appreciated by the community. Among them, obviously, an important role is assumed by # 18, wife of Krillin and the female heroine of the story most loved by fans.

The splendid android is one of the darlings of the public, as evidenced by the numerous manifestations of creativity dedicated to her including this fascinating and sexy cosplay made by Annjelife. But speaking of the character, did you know that recently a theory about Bulma’s role in the humanization process of # 18 has returned?

In honor of the cyborg, recently Green Leaf Studio he wanted to dedicate to the android a spectacular scale reproduction of the bust with a height of 70 cm. The result in question, which you can admire in the dedicated gallery at the bottom of the news, was greatly appreciated by the fans, especially thanks to the rendering of the details. Instead, what has aroused much more perplexity to enthusiasts is the imposing price of the statuette, am 1990 euros, to which are added the shipping costs, to take home a copy of the bust of C-18 in limited edition. Delivery, on the other hand, is scheduled for 2021.

