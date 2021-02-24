Dragon Ball: the imposing Supreme Shenron is the protagonist of Toyotaro’s monthly sketch

Toyotaro is a very busy man, but despite being overwhelmed with work he always manages to find some time for submit his monthly artwork to the Dragon Ball Official Site. The author, in fact, dedicates one sketch a month to some characters in the series, and for the month of February he has chosen one that not everyone will remember: the magnificent Supreme Shenron.

Below you can take a look at the illustration, in which the imposing dragon is portrayed during his first appearance in front of the Palazzo del Supremo, in the first episodes of Dragon Ball GT. Toyotaro was probably influenced by the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super, where the fifth dragon of the seven spheres.

“The giant version of Shenron is really cool!“wrote Toyotaro,”Actually Super Shenron (Editor’s note. Golden Shenron from Dragon Ball Super) it’s even bigger, but that’s still great. There are so many different Shenrons, but I love them all because each has their own styleSupreme Shenron is actually the only non-canon dragon in the series, as only Shenron, Polunga, Super Shenron, and Planet Cereal’s newest dragon were written or directly approved by Akira Toriyama.

What do you think of it? Do you like Toyotaro’s drawing? Please let us know, as always, by leaving a comment in the box below.