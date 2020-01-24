Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro introduces fans to the secret member of the Ginew Squad

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is having the merit of further expand the universe of Dragon Ball created years ago by Akira Toriyama. The details of the game are many and focus mostly on minor characters who have never appeared in the main saga or who have disappeared from a certain moment on.

Among these there is Bonyu, a former member of the Ginew team, which made its appearance in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. Of the same race as Jeeth, Bonyu was recently illustrated in black and white by the current Dragon Ball Super designer, the mangaka Toyotaro.

As you can see below, Bonyu is a rather flesh-colored girl, with reddish skin that does not stand out in the black and white drawing, while using the same armor as Freeza's army that the other members of her former team wore. In the illustration by Toyotaro it shows itself in a combat pose while evoking an energetic sphere.

Bonyu is a character that has never appeared in the main series or in the recent Dragon Ball Super. She is of course a rather strong warrior, having managed to enter one of the elite corpses of Freeza's army; however, he was quite intolerant of the poses and choreography of the Ginew team, abandoning it for this.

Think of that someday Bonyu may appear in Dragon Ball Super or will he be relegated to the role of extra character in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot? The video game also gave information about Lunch and Chichi.