Dragon Ball Super: Granolah becomes the most powerful in a fanart where he beats Goku and Broly

The conclusion has now come a few months ago for the Molo saga, while the readers were immediately thrown into the new story of Dragon Ball Super. This time the protagonists are not only the Saiyans, but also Granolah and the Heeter, the antagonists introduced for the saga. And we will also see the birth of the most powerful warrior in the universe.

The warrior will soon be born, as revealed by the oracle fish prophecy we saw in Dragon Ball Super. Chapter 69 seems to point to Granolah as the strongest warrior, considering that he used the Dragon Balls of the planet Cereal to summon the creature that will grant his wish. Only in Dragon Ball Super 70 will we know if the dragon will really grant this wish, but in the meantime, a fan comes forward and already draws what could happen in the future in the saga.

Ade BW posted on Instagram a drawing showing a Granolah physically more robust and muscular than what we have seen so far in Toyotaro’s drawings. In his hand he holds the head of Freeza, his archenemy, but at his feet there are also Goku, Vegeta and Broly, the three Saiyans who will be the object of Granolah’s revenge.

Cereal’s alien has more wavy hair while the eye of his species glows red as he smiles at the revenge unfolding. We will really see such a fight in Dragon Ball Super?