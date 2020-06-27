Dragon Ball Super: a fan reinterprets the design of Molo, what do you think?

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super finally seems to be approaching the end of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga, completing the final preparations for the final battle. Despite this, there was no lack of controversy about the last chapter, especially regarding the new Molo design.

At the end of chapter 61, in fact, the sorcerer now close to defeat fled to the spaceship for absorb the android 73, inside which the evil villain has concealed a sort of backup. This, therefore, has screwed yet another transformation for Molo, a phenomenon that in any case has not exactly met the expectations of the public.

Therefore, a fan took the opportunity to reinterpret the character design of the evil antagonist in a particular illustration, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The sorcerer is imagined here with a face much more threatening than the original counterpart, with a hint vaguely similar to the villains of Dragon Ball GT. Fans appreciated the interpretation curated by the Japanese artist, a certain Kakeru, considering this design more suitable for such a cruel character as Molo.

And you, however, agree with the community or prefer the final form studied by Toyotaro? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But about the manga, did you know that sensei predicted a sentimental relationship between a god of destruction and an angel?