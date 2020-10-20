Dragon Ball Super 65: Goku falls back, the fate of the Earth is sealed?

The first spoilers of chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super have sparked debates and controversies of all sorts and today, after weeks of waiting, the long awaited day has finally arrived. The latest outing of the Toyotaro and Toriyama manga is now available on Manga Plus, and it showed the outcome of the clash between Goku and Molo.

After mastering the ultra-complete instinct, Goku has finally defeated the sorcerer, now helpless in the face of the final form of the Saiyan. After delivering the last blow to a completely destroyed Pier, Goku returns to Krillin and recovers the Senzu, and then offer one to the Planet Eater in exchange for his spontaneous return to the Galactic Prison.

Goku explains to Molo that the reason he can never be at his level is because of his lack of training. The sorcerer has always obtained power by taking it away from others, while Goku formed his body by fighting against hundreds of increasingly strong opponents. After explaining to him how Ultra Instinct works and giving him the Senzu, Goku prepares to escort his opponent into the Prison, but Molo manages to distract the Saiyan long enough to retrieve Merus’s stone and obtain the powers.

Molo then acquires the ability to use Ultra Instinct and begins to attack Goku relentlessly, putting him in difficulty. Goku, however, immediately realizes that Molo’s power has a big limit: having never trained his body, the sorcerer is unable to withstand the backlash of the gods’ technique. Molo’s body gets bigger and bigger, and Goku again manages to knock him out.

At this point the Saiyan has no choice and, under Whis’ advice, decides to end Molo’s life once and for all. In one last twist, however, Molo merges with the planet itself and confronts Goku with an impossible choice: leave it free to kill at will or destroy it, but causing the explosion of the planet or even the entire galaxy.

Exactly as in the narrative arc of Cell, therefore, Goku pays for the choice of having delivered a Senzu to his opponent, albeit for different reasons. To find out how the battle will end we will have to wait for chapter 66, due out on November 20.