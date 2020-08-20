Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 63: Toyotaro copied a scene from Naruto?

August 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

While we await the release of the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super on Manga Plus, fans on the net have already begun to discuss about the first contents leaked through the usual spoilers. Above all, one board in particular caused some nervousness in the dedicated community.

The Dragon Ball legacy passes into Toyotaro's hands, as the sensei is learning to take his liberties from the supervision of his mentor, Akira Toriyama. Despite the narrative freedom to which the author is aspiring, there has been some criticism from fans of his style, in this case regarding the composition of the tables. Chapter 63, in addition to having revealed the fate of Merus, showed fragments of a splendid fight managed by a spectacular choreography of the Angel.

The blow Merus deals to Molo with his stick from bottom to top strongly resembles some scenes of Naruto, including the fight between the protagonist and Neji. To make the similarity between the table by Toyotaro and Masashi Kishimoto is the composition of the very similar panels. In reality, it is not the first time that an author takes a cue from another mangaka to create a certain scene, Naruto's father himself "copied" several pages of Ushio and Tora for example. But it would be enough to investigate further to realize how this is a legitimate and widely practiced practice in the sector, even if it arouses particular clamor.

READ:  Jojo: Jotaro Kujo becomes the protagonist of a special fanmade invitation

And you, on the other hand, did you recognize this similarity? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.