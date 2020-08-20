Dragon Ball Super 63: Toyotaro copied a scene from Naruto?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While we await the release of the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super on Manga Plus, fans on the net have already begun to discuss about the first contents leaked through the usual spoilers. Above all, one board in particular caused some nervousness in the dedicated community.

The Dragon Ball legacy passes into Toyotaro's hands, as the sensei is learning to take his liberties from the supervision of his mentor, Akira Toriyama. Despite the narrative freedom to which the author is aspiring, there has been some criticism from fans of his style, in this case regarding the composition of the tables. Chapter 63, in addition to having revealed the fate of Merus, showed fragments of a splendid fight managed by a spectacular choreography of the Angel.

The blow Merus deals to Molo with his stick from bottom to top strongly resembles some scenes of Naruto, including the fight between the protagonist and Neji. To make the similarity between the table by Toyotaro and Masashi Kishimoto is the composition of the very similar panels. In reality, it is not the first time that an author takes a cue from another mangaka to create a certain scene, Naruto's father himself "copied" several pages of Ushio and Tora for example. But it would be enough to investigate further to realize how this is a legitimate and widely practiced practice in the sector, even if it arouses particular clamor.

And you, on the other hand, did you recognize this similarity? Let us know with a comment below.