Dragon Ball Super 63 spoiler: Molo finds bread for his teeth, first images and summary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Goku and Vegeta lost again against Molo, the new villain prepared by Toyotaro and Toriyama for this Dragon Ball Super saga. It seems that nothing can stop him after having obtained his new form, for this reason the protagonists are in a condition of important difficulty.

Dragon Ball Super 63 meanwhile is about to arrive. The expected release date is August 20, but the first drafts are already running on the net, which you can see below. The tables in question focus on the very first pages of the chapter and already tell us important things about what we should expect.

Picking up from the end of the last chapter, Merus has come to save the day. Jaco asks his colleague where he has gone all that time, and the Angel apologizes for the delay, revealing however that he is only there to buy time and not to knock out the enemy. In the meantime, it is noticed how Goku, Vegeta and the others have disappeared from inside the barrier and, for this reason, Molo deactivates it. Merus in fact wants to "finish training Goku", even if it is not yet known how.

The clash between the two contenders begins and Merus immediately gets an advantage thanks also to the use of a weapon that recalls Goku's historic extendable stick, which appeared at the beginning of Dragon Ball. With one attack after another, Merus inflicts several wounds on Molo, who seems to understand something about the opponent. How will chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super continue? We'll see Goku return with the full Ultra Instinct?