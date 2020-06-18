Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 61 is on MangaPlus: Vegeta proves to be the strongest

June 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Almost a month has passed since the publication of Dragon Ball Super chapter 60. Last time, Goku had been unable to resist against the incessant attacks of Molo because of the Ultra Instinct not yet fully mastered. To save the situation, Vegeta arrived and seemed to have an excellent trump card.

Finally the Saiyan prince will return to the center of the scene and no longer obscured by his friend-rival Kakaroth, and he does it in Dragon Ball Super chapter 61, now available on MangaPlus. The prince of the Saiyans attacks from the first page, which also shows the title of the chapter: "Vegeta reborn".

THE Saiyan's first attacks do not appear to affect Pier and Piccolo, Gohan, C18 and C17 have doubts about Vegeta's attempts. Shot after shot, the battle goes on and the wizard is visibly ahead. However, the saiyan does not give in and slowly it seems to become stronger and reach a level on par with the enemy.

However, one realizes almost immediately that it is not Vegeta to have become stronger but weaker pier, and the cause of all this is to be found in the new technique learned by Vegeta on Yardrat. There forced spiritual fission it is allowing the saiyan to slowly extract energy from Molo's body and the outcome can be seen thanks to an energy sphere that appears in the sky.

READ:  The Order Season 2: The Future of Alyssa and Drake & what to expect

As the battle goes on and on Vegeta manages to release more and more energy from his opponent, then referring it to the rightful owner, Piccolo talks to Goku and makes it clear how mentally the other protagonist of Dragon Ball Super has grown. This is due to the meeting with Goku and Vegeta is probably also trying to make amends for his past by trying to save the galaxy from Molo.

After Jaco's permission, Vegeta prepares to deliver the coup de grace to Molo. However the magician uses his magic to escape and head for the spacecraft. Here he kills Shimorekka and devours 73, in which he had hidden part of his powers and energy. Taking a new form, this time Molo gets even stronger and immediately knocks Vegeta down. What will the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super do to stop the new transformation of the enemy?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.