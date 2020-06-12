Entertainment

Dragon Ball, Gianluca Iacono dedicates a video to Paolo Torrisi: "An unforgettable voice"

June 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Gianluca Iacono, the famous Italian voice actor known above all for the role of Vegeta in Dragon Ball, recently dedicated a long video to his former colleague and friend Paolo Torrisi, Goku's voice sadly disappeared fifteen years ago due to liver disease.

In the video, published on the voice actor's YouTube channel yesterday, Iacono tells some curiosities about his friend, together with the director of the Italian dubbing Cip Barcellini. "There are those who know that Paolo Torrisi has not been with us for a long time"says Gianluca Iacono in the first moments of the video,"There are those who know that his real first name was Maurizio Torresan, while others still know that in addition to being the voice of the immortal Son Goku he was also supervisor of the dialogues and director of the dubbing of Dragon Ball. Everyone, but everyone really knows that his voice will remain indelible in our memories".

A touching video of about thirty minutes in which two pillars of Italian dubbing remember one of the greatest professionals of the last fifty years, complete with semi-unknown photos and videos.

And what do you think of it? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of the series instead, we advise you to take a look at the spoilers of the chapter 61 of Dragon Ball Super and our analysis of the chapter 60.

