Dragon Ball FighterZ, new announcements shortly: the wrestlers of Season 3?

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works were among the great protagonists of the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable. The first confirmed Tekken 7 and Setsuka Season 4 as the new SoulCalibur 6 fighter, while the second confirmed Guilty Gear Strive for PS5 and PC.

The two companies also joined forces for to announce some juicy news about Dragon Ball FighterZ, fighting game inspired by the well-known universe created by Akira Toriyama. Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have stated that the Dragon Ball FighterZ Show will air during August, during which they will reveal the future of the game.

Unfortunately, this is the only information provided. The exact date has not been revealed, nor have we been given a concrete clue about the contents. In any case, we expect concrete news regarding the Season Pass 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ, inaugurated in February with Kefla, Saiyan warrior resulting from the merger of Potale Earrings between Kale and Caulifla, and Goku Ultra Instinct, the most powerful form of the protagonist of the series. Three more fighters are expected in Season Pass 3, and it is highly likely that we will receive new information about it during the newly announced August event.

Dragon Ball FighterZ, remember, is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The Season Pass 3 can be purchased at the price of 19.99 euros.