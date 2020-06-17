Dragon Ball: a C18 cosplayer gets on the piano and plays the famous theme song of the anime

Share it:

Who does not remember the acronym Makafushigi Adventure, historical opening of the Dragon Ball anime that often served as a soundtrack to the episodes of the series. Together with Cha La Head Cha La and Dan Dan Kokoro Hikareteku, respectively from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT, they are part of the trinity of unforgettable DB acronyms.

Over time, we have been able to listen the opening of Dragon Ball in many ways. To present another one is the channel Ru's Piano, a girl famous on the net for interpreting the songs of anime on the piano. However, the girl always decides to do it as a cosplayer, thus wearing the role of one of the female characters of the saga.

In this case therefore has decided to dress as C18, the blonde android presented during the Cell saga and who wears a denim jacket and skirt and a black shirt with striped sleeves. This particular C18 cosplayer then starts the video, which you can see at the top of the news, playing precisely Makafushigi Adventure of Dragon Ball. The video uploaded about two weeks ago became known on the net, getting over 100,000 views.

