Dracula Untold 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Nearly six years have passed since Dracula Untold, Universal Pictures’ relaunch effort, was released. Still, viewers want to know whether Dracula Untold 2 will ever be in theaters.

The audience’s favorite genre is surely going to be vampires and draconics. The news that they would be getting a new Dracula film series based on the original 1897 feature only added fuel to their fire. However, it seems that they are now limited to seeing only one film to fulfill their desires.

This American dark fantasy action horror film is titled Dracula Untold. The writers for the film include Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. Originally released in 1897, it is a new take on the Dracula film franchise. But this film’s narrative spins a different genesis tale. On October 10, 2014, Universal Pictures released the film in theaters. Despite receiving poor reviews from critics, it went on to become a hit and earn $217 million worldwide.

Dracula Untold 2 Renewal Status

Despite Universal’s best efforts, Dracula Untold 2 never made it out of the planning stages. However, with the studio’s decision to launch the Dark Universe with The Mummy, the project felt like it was stabbed in the heart.

The initial film laid a lot of groundwork for a sequel, but with Dracula Untold’s lackluster performance and the baggage of its rejected tie-in to the now-defunct Dark Universe, a sequel is looking more doubtful. There has been very little news on a sequel starring Evans since 2014, despite producer Alissa Phillips’s expressed intention to do so (via HeyUys).

Universal confirmed in 2021 that they were planning to have Chloé Zhao, director of the supernatural thriller Eternals, direct a Western science fiction adaptation of Dracula. The situation for Dracula Untold 2 became much more grave.

The cinematic Dracula market may become a little crowded due to filmmaker Robert Eggers’ development of two remakes of Nosferatu, one starring Lily-Rose Depp and the other with Willem Dafoe and Bill Skarsgård, which might share certain plot elements. The other is 2023’s Renfield.

Dracula Untold 2 Release Date

We cannot be sure at this time since we have not received any confirmation on a follow-up. Yet, the film’s director, Gary Shore, and star, Luke Evans, have both shown interest in returning for a possible sequel. We can’t say for sure when it will be released since it may be years from now or it could be next year; anything is possible, however. We should hold off till further information is provided.

About Dracula Untold

Evans is introduced in Dracula Untold as Vlad Drăculea, Prince of Wallachia and Transylvania, a former ward of the Sultan and soldier in the Ottoman Empire, set in the 15th century. Despite his horrific military prowess, Vlad is terrified of his own power and the consequences of acting on his repressed anger.

After learning that an Ottoman battalion plans to assault his realm, he becomes determined to protect his kingdom, his children, his wife Mirena (Sarah Gadon), and Europe’s future. The Master Vampire, who turns out to be an ancient Roman soldier called Caligula who sought the dark powers in his greed, curses Vlad with vampire powers; he uses his immortality and capacity to turn into a cloud of bats to defend his kingdom as their civilization is on the brink of destruction.

Even though Vlad hasn’t fully transformed into a vampire yet, he goes to extreme lengths to fulfill Miriena’s dying wish that he drink her blood.

Dracula Untold 2 Cast

Luke Evans will presumably return to his iconic role as Vlad Tepes, or Dracula, in the upcoming sequel, “Dracula Untold.” The success of the sequel hinges on Evans, whose commanding and nuanced performance as the legendary vampire has won over audiences. Mirena, Vlad’s beloved wife, continues to have a significant impact on his choices and issues; Sarah Gadon may return to play her.

The story’s dynamic might be significantly enhanced if more characters, including engaging friends and deadly enemies, made a screen appearance. “Dracula Untold 2” will include both returning actors and newcomers to assemble an enthralling cast that can bring this timeless story to life.

Dracula Untold 2 Plot

Perhaps a sequel to Dracula Untold would continue the plot from where the original left off, with Vlad and Minerva meeting in London as Caligula looks on.

The reincarnation of Vlad’s wife and his adjustment to contemporary life might be explored in the next sequel. In addition, beloved characters from the Dracula mythos, such as Jonathan Harker, Mina Harker, Abraham Van Helsing, Renfield, and Lucy Westenra, might make an appearance in the sequel.

Alternatively, Dracula Untold 2 might choose a new era, following Vlad’s exploits in other parts of history, particularly in places like Wallachia and Transylvania that are associated with Dracula’s stories.

This method has the potential to reveal Vlad’s metamorphosis into Dracula, his impact on vampire mythology and folklore, and his interactions with a wide range of supernatural entities. If Universal decides to bring back the Dark Universe, this sequel might provide the framework for future films in the franchise.

Dracula Untold 2 Trailer

There is currently no announcement or trailer for Dracula Untold 2, even though the first trailer has been out for a while and is available to see on numerous platforms.

Conclusion

Despite its underwhelming result at the box office, “Dracula Untold” has gained a devoted fan base on Netflix. Despite the public desire, “Dracula Untold 2” looks improbable given its connections to the ill-fated Dark Universe project. Other endeavors carry on the cinematic Dracula tradition. Nevertheless, fans are still holding out hope for a possible sequel starring Luke Evans as the renowned vampire. They are anxiously anticipating any news about the continuation of this captivating gothic horror story.