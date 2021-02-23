Doraemon and the Dog Kingdom tonight in Boing

Today Friday, February 19 at 9:20 p.m., Boing re-offer a movie screening Doraemon and the Dog Kingdom, which was released on the channel and edited on BD and DVD by Select Vision.

Gigante and Suneo decide to spend their summer holidays exploring and order Nobita to think of an unexplored region worth discovering. Nobita uses Doraemon’s artificial satellite to search the entire world, but cannot find what they ask for. Shortly after, Nobita stumbles upon an abandoned dog whom he adopts and christens Peko. Peko locates a strange stone statue in one of the photos that Doraemon’s artificial satellite had taken. Eager to solve the mystery, Doraemon and Nobita, along with Peko, Shizuka, Gigante and Suneo form the group of five explorers. They travel through the jungle escaping the attacks of the natives and wild animals until they get close to the stone statue. At that moment, Peko gets up on both legs, surprising Nobita and his companions. The dog explains that he is actually the prince of the kingdom of Bauguau and that he is trying to save his country from the yoke of the Dablanders, who plan to conquer the world. Can the five explorers help Peko save his kingdom and thus free the world from the danger that lies ahead? …