Doraemon and Treasure Island, tomorrow Saturday February 20, in Boing

Boing schedule a new pass for tomorrow Saturday at 3:40 pm of the film premiered at an event in cinemas and exclusively on the channel, Doraemon and Treasure Island.

Nobita and his friends, Shizuka, Gigante, and Suneo, along with Doraemon in the middle of the hot summer, set out to plan a trip to the Caribbean. Nobita becomes the captain and fights the enemy on board. Shizuka is kidnapped in the middle of a storm. The Mini Dora help. Finally, when the adventurers arrive, they discover that the mysterious treasure island is not a normal island.