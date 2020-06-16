DOOM meets Animal Crossing in the community crossovers on Eternal and New Horizons!

Share it:

DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing New Horizons will be released on March 20. The fans of the blockbuster shooter and the epic sandbox of the Villager thus try to imagine a bizarre crossover by sharing hilarious fan-made projects on the net between artwork, photomontages and memes.

Taking a cue from the nice messages shared by the social channels of ID Software and Nintendo, fans of both series have worked hard to unite in a hypothetical embrace the digital universes of DOOM and Animal Crossing.

All the drawings, illustrations and amateur projects shared by the community focus on the apparently irreconcilable figures of the dessert Isabelle of New Horizons and the relentless Doom Slayer Eternal, with hilarious results to say the least.

In recent days, moreover, it was the authors of ID Software who discussed the launch of DOOM Eternal and the challenge to Animal Crossing, underlining how the concurrence in the release of the two titles should be seen as a manifestation of the extraordinary diversity of modern video games. At the bottom of the news you will find some of the artwork and memes released on social networks by fans of the FPS and sandbox series of Bethesda and Nintendo: take a look and let us know what you think of this unique initiative launched by fans of Doom Guy and Villager.