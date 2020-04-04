Don't cry for E3 2020, IGN announces the Summer of Gaming event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the cancellation of E3 2020 at IGN we have devised a digital event called Summer of Gaming through which we will be able to bring you exclusive interviews, previews, gameplays and all the information on the releases of the coming months and the new generation of consoles. It will be held in June.

Companies like 2K, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google Stadia, Twitter, Devolver Digital, THQ Nordic and more have joined this initiative to provide us with a collection of exclusive content that we will bring you during this event.

Distributors will have the opportunity to make their own presentations with pre and post discussions where their ads will be discussed. There will be remote interviews, unpublished demos, news going over the biggest announcements and much more.

"With the new generation of consoles kicking off this year and gamers waiting to learn more about what games will play on their new hardware, our online event will be a key moment for distributors and developers to connect with audiences around the world."said Peer Schneider, head of content and producer at IGN.

In the coming weeks we will be able to share with you more information about the contents to be discussed, the dates and the ways in which you can enjoy this event so that you do not miss anything and neither do you miss the absence of a great event in summer where you can know in depth what the next video games have to offer to reach the market.