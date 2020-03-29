Does 'Onward' confirm the shared Pixar universe?

Share it:

Have you ever heard of Pixar shared universe theory? The one that says that all Pixar films could occur on the same timeline, that is, in the same dimension but at different times. There are many references in the movies. A cinematic universe on par with that of Marvel, with all a mix of paths, events and characters that close with a perfect circle. Impossible? So goes the theory, in which we try to find out if his new movie, 'Onwardwould have a place.

It all starts with the prehistoric era in 'The Journey of Arlo', followed by 'Brave (Indomitable)', where everything changes when we meet a witch who has the power to make inanimate objects come alive, animals can speak and open portals to other worlds. This witch will be key in the story of the movie, but it could also be for the movies that would come later in this story: 'The Incredibles', 'Toy Story', 'Toy Story 2', 'Finding Nemo', 'Finding Dory' and 'Ratatouille', all of them bathed in magic and where a large number of animals and other "species" have the same capacity for emotion and intelligence as humans. Films such as 'Up', 'Del revés' or 'Coco' could take place in this space of coexistence, and another new twist comes with 'Wall-E', which shows us how humans have to leave Earth and live in a spaceship because of the pollution disaster.

We are already in a dystopian future, on a planet where humans cannot live, but cars can, for example (The 'Cars' saga). Thus the theory continues with 'Bugs, a miniature adventure', which shows this rebirth of the planet, with the bugs forming their own society, and then 'Monsters University' and 'Monsters SA', which shows us hundreds of species of monsters that they need human emotions to survive. But how do you get them? Indeed, through the doors of the children's rooms, which are not portals to other dimensions, but to the past. So, Little Boo will learn to travel through time with these portals and will end up becoming the witch of 'Brave', who had precisely this same ability.