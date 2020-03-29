Entertainment

Does 'Onward' confirm the shared Pixar universe?

March 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Have you ever heard of Pixar shared universe theory? The one that says that all Pixar films could occur on the same timeline, that is, in the same dimension but at different times. There are many references in the movies. A cinematic universe on par with that of Marvel, with all a mix of paths, events and characters that close with a perfect circle. Impossible? So goes the theory, in which we try to find out if his new movie, 'Onwardwould have a place.

It all starts with the prehistoric era in 'The Journey of Arlo', followed by 'Brave (Indomitable)', where everything changes when we meet a witch who has the power to make inanimate objects come alive, animals can speak and open portals to other worlds. This witch will be key in the story of the movie, but it could also be for the movies that would come later in this story: 'The Incredibles', 'Toy Story', 'Toy Story 2', 'Finding Nemo', 'Finding Dory' and 'Ratatouille', all of them bathed in magic and where a large number of animals and other "species" have the same capacity for emotion and intelligence as humans. Films such as 'Up', 'Del revés' or 'Coco' could take place in this space of coexistence, and another new twist comes with 'Wall-E', which shows us how humans have to leave Earth and live in a spaceship because of the pollution disaster.

We are already in a dystopian future, on a planet where humans cannot live, but cars can, for example (The 'Cars' saga). Thus the theory continues with 'Bugs, a miniature adventure', which shows this rebirth of the planet, with the bugs forming their own society, and then 'Monsters University' and 'Monsters SA', which shows us hundreds of species of monsters that they need human emotions to survive. But how do you get them? Indeed, through the doors of the children's rooms, which are not portals to other dimensions, but to the past. So, Little Boo will learn to travel through time with these portals and will end up becoming the witch of 'Brave', who had precisely this same ability.

READ:  Christopher Nolan Comes with his New Movie Trailer 'Tenet'

imageWalt disney pictures

However, Is there a way to fit 'Onward' into this whole theory or the inability to do so shows that they don't make any sense? The Dan Scanlon-directed film tells the story of two teenage brothers who set out to discover a way to spend a last day with their father, who passed away when they were too young to remember him. Their adventure will involve magic, and they are two elves, despite living in a typical suburban North American neighborhood. Magical beings living in apparently human places.

With these data, it is clear: the film would fit perfectly in that time when the Earth is uninhabitable for humans (living on the 'Wall-E' ship) and different beings living their own stories and building their own societies on site. A story that could coexist hand in hand with 'Monstruos S.A.', for example. It seems that the Pixar theory is still alive, although it is increasingly difficult to find the perfect holes to make it work. After all, it is still more of a hobby than a theory that needs to be taken too seriously.. Can we continue playing with 'Soul'?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.