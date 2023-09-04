Doctor Romantic Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season aired on Mondays and Tuesdays at 21:40 (KST) from January 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020.

The third season consists of six episodes and premiered on April 28, 2023. It is also available for Disney+, Kocowa, Viki, and Viu streaming within selected regions.

On January 6, 2020, the second season about Doctor Romantic was released. Fans of Doctor Romantic are ecstatic about the third season and are eager to learn more about it.

We understand your enthusiasm, so here are all the details regarding Doctor Romantic’s third season.

For the third season in the popular medical drama Dr. Romantic, the accomplished physician-surgeon Teacher Kim will return to Doldam Hospital with his team.

At the Doldam facility, an emergency facility located on the fringes of the city, Dr. Kim and his expert team of physicians manage emergency cases.

The show follows a group of physicians as they decide between following the norms and code of conduct for doctors and saving lives without regard for money.

It is uncommon for a Korean drama to maintain a consistent audience base for multiple seasons.

The majority of them would be more prosperous with only one season, as the majority of sequels are failures or fall short for expectations.

Despite having multiple seasons, Arthdal Chronicles might be called a successful series, whereas the crime-thriller drama Stranger is an example of a poor sequel.

In contrast, Dr. Romantic could be an even greater example, as its caliber did not diminish over time.

The first season, which debuted in November 2016, was well-received by Korean viewers, reaching over 20% within ratings, as well as the second season was even more successful.

With the news of a third season, viewers of Korean healthcare dramas are ecstatic, and we are excited to share what we currently know about Dr. Romantic Season 3.

According to a report within Soompi, the medical drama is anticipated to begin filming in early 2022 and premiere in the winter of 2022.

While Han Suk-kyu and Ahn Hyo-seop appeared to be the only confirmed cast members, the identities of the remaining cast members remain unknown.

Doctor Romantic Season 3 Release Date

Doctor Romantic’s first season was announced and premiered on November 7, 2016. It had twenty episodes in total.

The remaining seasons will be disseminated in the years to come. On January 6, 2020, the second season of Doctor Romantic was released.

Doctor Romantic’s third season premiered on April 28, 2023. It had sixteen episodes, but only six were released on May 13, 2023, with more to come.

Doctor Romantic Season 3 Cast

Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-Kyung, and Kim Joo-hun are among the cast members of the third season of Doctor Romantic.

Doctor Romantic Season 3 Trailer

Doctor Romantic Season 3 Plot

Yoo In Shik directs Season 3 of Doctor Romantic. He has appeared in well-known series such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Vagabond, and Doctor Romantic.

Season 3 of Doctor Romantic features Han Seok Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Joo Heon, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, and Lee Kyung Young as the primary characters.

A young lady desires to travel alone to Doldam Hospital for meeting her father, a physician. Dr. Kim is reviewing the video to determine how the patient perished due to Dr. Soo’s ignorance.

The child, who observed a woman trying suicide within the center of the road, was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The catastrophe has caused extensive internal hemorrhaging for the woman. The young lady has arrived to meet Master Kim. The hospital-wide rumor suggested that Dr. Kim may have a daughter.

The show’s popularity increased over the course of its two seasons. Leading roles in the first season were played by Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Yoon-suk, Seo Hyeon-jin, and Yang Se-jong.

Dr. Kim Sabu, portrayed by Han Suk-kyu, and Dr. Do Yoon-wan, portrayed by Choi Jin-ho, were at odds in the drama.

Kim Sa-bu’s lifelong ambition, the Doldam Hospital Regional Trauma Center, will open in three years.

With the establishment for the Regional Trauma Center, the number of incidents and accidents handled by Doldam Hospital has increased.

Before discussing the narrative of the third season, it is essential to understand what transpired in the initial two seasons as well as how the previous season ended for certain characters.

Boo Yong-joo (Han Seok Kyu) is the only surgeon in South Korea to be triple board-certified in general surgery, neurosurgery, as well as cardiac surgery.

He stands at the top in his profession and continues to work at the premier medical facility in Seoul until an awful event involving the murder of a subordinate alters his plans.

He eventually vanishes and adopts the identity Kim Sa Bu, laboring at a modest hospital in Doldam, Gangwon Province, under the moniker Kim Sa Bu.

Later, he travels to Geosan University Hospital and recruits two disgruntled surgeons, Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae, who were dismissed for doing the right thing.