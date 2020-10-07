Digimon: Fans celebrate 20 years of the first film dedicated to digital monsters

It was October 6, 2000 when the first film in the series Digimon timidly arrived in US theaters to counter the Pokémon brand. Born from the union of Fox Kids and Saban Entertainment, Digimon The Movie marked the childhood of many children, who today, as adults, continue to remember it, especially on this special anniversary.
Unlike its biggest competitor, the Pokémon franchise, Digimon had not yet debuted in theaters, and had only 3 OVAs available, completely unrelated to each other. Despite what might seem like a mission impossible, the US companies that participated in the project succeeded combine the three shorts into one big project, to then distribute it all over the world.
The response from the public was impressive. If the criticism of the sector has focused on the negative aspects of the film, crushing it in all respects, the fans have been positively impressed by the work done, which, we remember, has managed to cash 3 times the budget used to produce it, becoming a success even at the box office.
As you can see in the numerous posts below, fans wanted to celebrate 20 years of the film fondly remembering the importance it had during their childhood, the beauty of the soundtrack, and also the total strangeness that made it a unique product of its kind. Recall that the first historical Digimon Adventure series has also celebrated 21 years since its first publication, and we leave you with a fantastic statue of Lady Devimon.
Digmon the Movie turns 20 this upcoming week, and it made me want to learn more about Hosada’s work…which then inspired me as a film writer.
Digimon the Movie is so good, especially if you can stomach Smashmouth.
— spooky halloween name. (@TravisLFoster) October 3, 2020
YO THE DIGIMON MOVIE IS 20 YEARS OLD TODAY, LET’S HECKING GO
– stabmie🔪🍬 (@Chibimiie) October 6, 2020
exactly 20 years ago my parents took me to see what is not only one of the strangest movies ever made, but also a cinematic masterpiece and an enormous feat the likes of which has not been repeated since – Digimon: The Movie. pic.twitter.com/fiu6cCllfR
– Gordo (@itbegordo) October 6, 2020
It’s the 20 Year Anniversary of DIGIMON THE MOVIE! pic.twitter.com/jqR13vzzdc
— blarneystone365 (@gnarlinator) October 6, 2020
10/06/2020 – Digimon: The Movie (and its incredible soundtrack) same out 20 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/SGW135rx2M
– Kai (on account hiatus) (@chupakaibra) October 6, 2020
20 years ago today marks the anniversary of Digimon the movie. Digimon will always be my favorite anime besides DBZ And many others. Thank you for being a part of my childhood growing up. pic.twitter.com/s9rv74zXoZ
– Stormie Bergeaux 👻 (@BergeauxStormie) October 6, 2020
20th anniversary of #Digimon the Movie. Lots of memories with it: Omnimon, that amazing soundtrack… great times. pic.twitter.com/NxYmDpnMGq
— Jake Windish (@JakeWindish) October 6, 2020
Today’s the 20th anniversary of one of my favorite childhood movies! Digimon the Movie!! It’s absolutely ridiculous, but it’s so much fun and actually hilarious! Plus, the soundtrack might be the best movie soundtrack in existence!! pic.twitter.com/oVzRhTFRpn
— Chris RobiBOO!! (@crash53456) October 6, 2020