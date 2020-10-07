Digimon: Fans celebrate 20 years of the first film dedicated to digital monsters

It was October 6, 2000 when the first film in the series Digimon timidly arrived in US theaters to counter the Pokémon brand. Born from the union of Fox Kids and Saban Entertainment, Digimon The Movie marked the childhood of many children, who today, as adults, continue to remember it, especially on this special anniversary.

Unlike its biggest competitor, the Pokémon franchise, Digimon had not yet debuted in theaters, and had only 3 OVAs available, completely unrelated to each other. Despite what might seem like a mission impossible, the US companies that participated in the project succeeded combine the three shorts into one big project, to then distribute it all over the world.

The response from the public was impressive. If the criticism of the sector has focused on the negative aspects of the film, crushing it in all respects, the fans have been positively impressed by the work done, which, we remember, has managed to cash 3 times the budget used to produce it, becoming a success even at the box office.

As you can see in the numerous posts below, fans wanted to celebrate 20 years of the film fondly remembering the importance it had during their childhood, the beauty of the soundtrack, and also the total strangeness that made it a unique product of its kind. Recall that the first historical Digimon Adventure series has also celebrated 21 years since its first publication, and we leave you with a fantastic statue of Lady Devimon.