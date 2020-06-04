Digimon: a fan has created his own personal collection with LEGO

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Digimon is a series that, even after years, enjoys great health and now that a reboot of the first season has also been made, the work is going through a period of real rebirth, which will be fed in the weeks following the resumption of the broadcast of the episodes of Digimon Advenutre 2020.

We had remained in episode three, when the adventures of the Digiprescelti were interrupted due to a state of emergency for Coronavirus. However, just in this stop period, fans, on social networks, have been moreare more active than ever. Made you participate in this epiphany by publishing some articles related to works created by fans. Among these we had pointed out that of a boy who, with dedication, had made a LEGO model of WarGreymon, starting from pieces that already owned.

On that exact occasion, if you read the article you will notice it, we revealed you as the creator of the work, StartsWithItalics, had communicated that he would be dedicated to make other Digimon starting from LEGO. Well, today we are here to tell you that it has kept the word given and as promised, he realized a real collection, also reproducing some very large and complex Digimon to be made.

As you can see from the place reported at the bottom of the article, the WarGreymon that we had already shown you, in the company of other little monsters like MetalGarurumon, MegaKabuterimon, Zudomon and many others.

What do you think of the personal Lego collection created by StartsWithItalics? Feel free to write it below.