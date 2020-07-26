Did Messi ask Bielsa as coach of Barcelona? The news that impacts the world of football

Share it:

In England they assure that Messi asked Bielsa for Barcelona (FC Barcelona 162)

Several weeks ago, the rumor was installed regarding the disagreement of Lionel Messi with the current Barcelona, a situation that would have led him to put on hold negotiations to renew his contract with the club. However, in the last few hours a rumor began to spread about a Argentine request to the leaders of the Catalan entity that, if fulfilled, could ensure its continuity with the Blaugrana shirt.

As published by the English newspaper The Sun, in a note signed by the journalist Duncan Wright, Lionel Messi wants Marcelo Bielsa to be the next coach of Barcelona and to take over as replacement for Quique Setién. The current coach of Leeds United, who has just achieved promotion to the Premier League, would be liked by La Pulga for his soccer style and his game idea, which would fit perfectly into the tradition of the last of the Catalan cast.

Several situations have led to believe that Messi is not comfortable with managing Setien as coach of the Culé team. The lack of a football idea made the team lose the League at the hands of Real Madrid and the striker himself expressed his doubts about the real possibilities they have in the Champions League It will resume in the coming days with the return crossing of the round of 16 against Napoli.

Messi halted talks about the renewal of his contract with Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Although the leadership led by the president Josep Bartomeu have in mind that Xavi Be the next coach of Barcelona, ​​the former footballer Blaugrana is far from considering this offer due to the institutional and financial problems that the club has today. The list of possible candidates to succeed Setién also includes two other former footballers of the institution: the French Laurent Blanc and the dutch Patrick Kluivert. In this context, it emerged that Messi would have brought a new alternative to the board of directors with the name of Marcelo Bielsa at the top.

Notably Messi was never directed by Bielsa, who like him was born in Rosario. La Pulga made his debut for the Argentine U20 team in a friendly against Paraguay in June 2004, but his official presentation with the senior team was only in 2005, with José Pekerman as coach (El Loco had resigned in September 2004 ). Yes they crossed paths and greeted each other in some matches in the Spanish League, when the DT was in charge of the Athletic Bilbao.

"I hope I can have Bielsa as a coach"Messi said in an interview in 2012, when it was not yet known if Guardiola would continue to lead Barcelona. In the preview of a duel against Athletic (the team that Loco was leading at the time), La Pulga pointed out: “It is beautiful that Bielsa, who I could not have as a coach, things are going well. I always said that he is a coach that I would have liked to have. Many say it is very similar to Guardiola. But I didn't have it and obviously I hope I can have it. ”

The note of the newspaper The Sun that ensures that Messi wants Bielsa in Barcelona

The coach was not far behind in returning the praise and, on the eve of the Ballon d'Or award that year, he acknowledged: “When we became fans and stopped having a professional look, Messi is a weakness on which we have a unique opinion ”. Meanwhile, after a cross between his team and Barcelona that ended 2-2 in April 2013, he reflected: “What happens to rivals when Messi comes out onto the pitch is proportional to what he produces. If a player has such power of imbalance it cannot not generate precautions in the rivals. It does not need any concession to unbalance ”.

In the note entitled "Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to hire the hero of the rise of Leeds Marcelo Bielsa to replace the questioned Quique Setien", the English media said that there have been no contacts between the Spanish team and the representatives of the Madman yet. However, this transcended would force the leaders of Leeds to speed up the negotiations with the Argentine DT, who has not yet signed his continuity for next season in the top flight.

Fulfilling Messi's wish could be one of Bartomeu's alternatives to soften relations with the team captain and manage to retain him for the future. Messi has a current contract until mid-2021, but the idea of ​​the leaders and of all of Barcelona is to be able to extend it to that the striker finish his career with the shirt he wore throughout his time in professionalism. In this way they seek to silence the rumors that put Rosario on the radar of the Manchester City or of Inter de Milan.

Bielsa comes from achieving promotion to the Premier League with Leeds United (Action Images / Ed Sykes)

Bielsa, meanwhile, not yet sat down with the Leeds dome to discuss the conditions of his new contract, although it has already been revealed that he will pose certain requirements such as the establishment of a hierarchical establishment to be at the height of the Premier League. If he does not see an answer that meets his expectations on the part of his interlocutors, the DT could consider leaving, just as he has already done in other clubs. Barça will look forward to the development of these negotiations.

