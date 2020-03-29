Di María acknowledges that he tore up the letter that Madrid sent him suggesting that he not play in the World Cup final

Ángel Di María recalled that he broke without reading the letter that Real Madrid sent him with the suggestion that the final of the 2014 World Cup with the Argentine team against Germany not be disputed, to avoid aggravating their tear. In minute 33 of the video he talks about what happened in the interview on Telefe.

"The three of us who know the truth are Dr. Daniel Martínez, Alejandro Sabella and myself. I came with the tear from the game with Belgium, I was right, at 90%. The leg was not quite right but I wanted to play, I didn't care about anything if I didn't play soccer again. It was one of the things that they had told me could happen but for me it was the end of the world, it was my end ', he recalled in the program' Podemos Hablar 'of the signal' Telefe '.

On a mobile phone from his home in Paris, the former merengue player added: 'I knew they wanted to sell me. And then the letter came, Daniel gave it to me and said it was from Real Madrid, but I didn't even want to look at it and I tore it up, 'he recalled. 'I went to talk to Alejandro and I said crying that I was not 100%. I knew he loved me and wanted me to play, but he was looking for the best for the team. I was going to infiltrate but I wanted to try and then at the meeting he finally decided to put Enzo Pérez in my place. ”

Ángel Di María was also concerned about the coronavirus pandemic that keeps much of the world in mandatory quarantine: 'What we are experiencing is something crazy, we are not having a very good time. We have been isolated for 14 days, since the President of France quarantined. We two more days at the request of the club. We only went out to the supermarket once. Trying not to do many things, at home. For our daughters so that we don't catch it. ”

Finally he left a message for his Argentine compatriots: 'The important thing is not to go out. It is to be inside, bank and there is no other. What I saw in Argentina is that people are paying attention, respecting what the Government says. What the Government is doing is spectacular. People have to listen and think about each other. If we stay inside, the faster we can be with each other. '