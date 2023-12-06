Devil May Cry Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Are you perceiving the distant sounds of heavy metal music and demon-slaying? That’s because the Devil May Cry anime series, which has been in development for quite some time, is finally about to be released on Netflix. Castlevania producer Adi Shankar has been working on the highly anticipated version of the popular Capcom action game series for a long time.

Following the 2017 Castlevania series’ popularity, a forthcoming anime series was planned in 2018. It would tell the tale of Dante and Vergil, two siblings who are half human and half demon, and whose rivalry in video games is legendary, rivaling even that of Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Not only that, but the two have already made an appearance in a 2D animated miniseries of the same name in Japan in 2007.

Devil May Cry Anime

Now would be the ideal moment to adapt the beloved franchise, since the series has just returned to the public attention with the release of Devil May Cry 5.

With the huge success of Castlevania and its spin-off Castlevania: Nocturne, as well as six more video game series and movies in production at the streaming service, Netflix is not planning to stop adapting video games anytime soon. Here is all the information we have on the Devil May Cry series on Netflix, including specifics about the narrative, the teaser, and Adi Shankar’s current series.

Devil May Cry Anime Release Date

There is still no word on when the Devil May Cry anime will be available on Netflix. Despite the lack of confirmation, a release in 2024 is probable, given that the series is labeled as “coming soon” in the teaser trailer.

This is because, as mentioned in the show’s most recent announcement video, Netflix teased that Devil May Cry: The Animated Series will be available to watch “coming soon”—a term reserved for titles that are close to their premiere dates—on the site. In addition, with work having begun on the program in 2018, it’s safe to assume that the animation and recording for the future animated series are nearing completion.

Devil May Cry Anime Plot

The Devil May Cry anime has little narrative information, but Adi Shankar has stated that the screenplays for Season 1 are finished and that Dante, Vergil, and Lady will be in it. At this time, it is not apparent if the series would serve as a standalone tale or an adaptation of the main five games in the franchise.

As far as anybody can tell from Shankar’s previous work on the Castlevania series, Devil May Cry will stay true to its cherished source material. Although there have been many major characters throughout the series, Dante has consistently been the protagonist. He and his brother were born to Sparda, a demon ruler, and Eva, a human lady.

Until tragedy struck, they led rather ordinary lives in seclusion. Eva meets her untimely end at the hands of a legion of demons, while Sparda’s death is shrouded in mystery. A youthful Vergil and Dante are both taken captive in the assault; they each believe the other has perished.

In the aftermath of this attack, Dante and Vergil grow apart yet remain interdependent as they become adults. To rid himself of his demonic heritage, Dante trains to be a demon hunter and slays demons with a huge sword and two pistols.

While Vergil isn’t completely wicked, he does embrace his demon nature and uses his enormous katana to combat deserving enemies. After realizing they’re still alive, their relationship swings wildly, from sometimes forming a coalition to taking on more formidable enemies to almost always resuming their feuding roles.

Devil May Cry Anime Cast

The Devil May Cry anime’s voice actors have not been announced as of this writing. Actors Reuben Langdon and Daniel Southworth provide the legendary voices of Dante and Vergil, respectively, in the video games. Much to everyone’s disappointment, Reuben confirmed soon after the teaser release that he and Daniel would not be returning as voice actors for the anime. This strongly suggests that Daniel will also not be involved.

Devil May Cry Anime Episodes

Production on Devil May Cry is set to begin with eight episodes, according to IGN’s reporting from producer Adi Shankar.

The media source was also informed by Hankar that the tale would be told throughout numerous seasons of this anime series, so eight episodes won’t be the end of it.

Devil May Cry Anime Trailer

During their Drop 01 animation spotlight on September 27, 2023, Netflix unveiled the first Devil May Cry teaser. The preview is so short that it doesn’t reveal anything about the next episode. The less-than-a-minute trailer introduces the new series’ producers before cutting to Dante engaging in battle, displaying the charismatic charm for which the video game protagonist is famous.

Where to watch Devil May Cry Anime

After its worldwide debut, the Devil May Cry anime will be accessible on Netflix, so it’s pretty much a done deal as far as streaming services go.

Conclusion

Fans are ecstatic about the collaboration between Capcom and Netflix, which has yielded lucrative Resident Evil products in the past. Fans of the Devil May Cry series are hoping that Dante and the anime will take the brand to the next level.

A precise release date for the Devil May Cry anime has not been confirmed yet, but fans are anxiously awaiting its debut. Its debut, nevertheless, might happen in early or late 2024, according to certain signs. The action-packed teaser trailer, which showcases Dante, has piqued the interest of fans.