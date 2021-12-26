Watch What Crappens:

The famous television show “What Crappens” is a great way to get your fix on a reality TV drama. Hosted by Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam, the show offers an unscripted look at the behind-the-scenes action of reality TV shows.

If you’re a fan of reality TV, then you’ll love “What Crappens.” The hosts offer their insights on the latest reality TV news, and they often have exclusive interviews with reality TV stars. They also provide their opinions on the newest reality TV controversies.

Whether you’re a fan of “The Bachelor,” “Big Brother,” or “Survivor,” “What Crappens” is the show for you. The hosts are funny and informative, and they always have something interesting to say about reality TV. So if you’re looking for a dose of reality TV drama, be sure to check out “What Crappens.”

Watch what crappers merch:

Some of the most popular items in the “What Crappens” merch store are t-shirts and hoodies. There are a variety of designs to choose from, and each item is made of high-quality materials. In addition to clothing, stickers, coffee mugs, and notebooks are available for purchase.

Each item in the store is priced moderately, and shipping is always free. Plus, there’s no need to worry about returns; if you’re not satisfied with your purchase, let us know, and we’ll issue a refund.

We’re confident that you’ll love our products, and we can’t wait to see you rocking one of our shirts or hoodies! Be sure to check out the “What Crappens” merch store today, and don’t forget to tell your friends about our fabulous products.

Watch what crappers episode list:

Episode list:

1-Hilton Head

2-Bravo Draft

3-Reunion Part 1

4-Reunion Part 2

5-Eileen Davidson Interview

6-Lisa Rinna Interview

7-Ramona Singer Interview

8-Luann de Lesseps Interview

9-“RHONY” Season

10 Reunion pt1 10-“RHONY” Season 10 Reunion pt2

11-“Shahs of Sunset” Season 5 Reunion

12-“Real Housewives/Beverly Hills” “Crossover Show

13-“Vanderpump Rules” Season 5 Reunion

14-“Below Deck” Season 4 Reunion

15-“Southern Charm” Season 4 Reunion

16-“Married to Medicine” Houston Reunion

17-“What What Happens Live” w/ Lala Kent

18-“Tea Time with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

19-“Watch What Crappens After Show.”

20-“RHOBH” Season 9 Preview

21-“Housewives Happy Hour.”

22-“Kandi Koated Nights.”

23-“The People’s Couch.”

24-Crappens Mailbag

Watch what crappers hosts:

Ronnie Karam is one of the hosts of What Crappens. He is a comedian and writer, and he has a vast knowledge of reality TV. Ronnie is often featured on the podcast as a guest, and he always has insightful commentary about the latest reality TV news.

Ben Mandelker is the other host of What Crappens. He is an entertainment reporter and blogger, and he has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to reality TV. Ben is often featured on the podcast as a guest, and he always provides hilarious insights into the latest reality TV controversies.

Watch what crappers youtube:

If you’re looking for a hilarious and informative look at reality TV, be sure to check out What Crappens on YouTube. The show hosts, Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam offer their insights on the latest reality TV news, and they often have exclusive interviews with reality TV stars. They also provide their opinions on the newest reality TV controversies. So if you’re a fan of reality TV, be sure to check out What Crappens on YouTube. You won’t regret it!