Detective Conan Chapter 1123 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As they approach Mount Washio and get closer to their target, Rei Furuya, Conan, Rum, with their companions continue their thrilling voyage.

In the most recent chapter, Butler receives assistance from Harley and Conan while they solve the case and enable the former escape this dangerous circumstance, sparing both his and others’ lives.

Conan uses cunning to solve a case once more while apprehending more criminals along the way.

In this instance, Harley were the one who was most helpful to Conan; his outstanding work was also acknowledged in the most recent chapter.

But as the chapter draws to a close, another storyline is already underway, and fans are getting extremely excited when Furuya receives a call requesting him to keep an eye out for information about Conan, even if it seems more like a threat than a command.

Rei Furuya, Rum, and the others atop Washio Mountain seem to have a fascinating story.

As they are almost at the top of the mountain, the audience is interested in what is going to occur next as they all continue to climb the hill.

Detective Conan Chapter 1123 Release Date

Fans have been anticipating Detective Conan Chapter 1123 from all over the world. When the next chapter is published on December 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., readers will probably be glued to their screens.

Detective Conan Chapter 1123 Trailer

Detective Conan Chapter 1123 Plot

In the most current Detective Conan development, new information about the mysterious Kudo Shinichi is becoming available.

Hakuba Tan’s worries for Shinichi and their importance to the outcome of the case are particularly notable.

The story shows how Hakuba’s worries regarding the relationship between Kaitou Kid & Kaikudo Shinichi develop over time. Hakuba discloses that he has created a crafty ruse in which Shinichi is the intended victim.

Hakuba’s continuous interrogation of Shinichi et his devious attempt to persuade him to give up him suggest that he is a formidable opponent for Conan & his comrades.

Particularly noteworthy is the scene where Hakuba provokes Shinichi, which Shinichi eventually exploits.

Hakuba did this on purpose to highlight Shinichi’s actual nature. Unconsciously, Hakuba shows up, making him reveal his impoverished state in order to find the true Shinichi Kudo.

In this case, it is vital that Hakuba knows of Kaitou Kid’s true identity. This circumstance raises the possibility that Shinichi is a child, which is the source of Hakuba’s doubts.

He deduces that Shinichi that Kaito Kuroba have similar faces since he is aware that he is Kaito Kuroba.

As we wait for what happens next week, there’s a growing chance that Hakuba’s concerns may be validated. Fans of Conan should anticipate much more with this move.

The possibility that this narrative would be serialized over four weeks is what intrigues me more than anything about its future developments.

There is a lot more happening in the plot at this point, but the gang is at the mountain attempting to reach the summit.

Shiho strikes up a conversation with Heiji, expressing her excitement at being there. Ran goes on to remark that their presence at Mount Washington was a brilliant idea. We are all aware of Ran’s recent activities.

In an attempt to convince Shiho & Heiji to express their affections for one another, Ran is trying to put them together.

Later on, they discovered that the prediction was incorrect and that it had unexpectedly began to rain. They have no umbrella, no protection of any kind.

Fortunately, they were able to find safety at a nearby temple and sought refuge there. The priest informs them that the Buddha Statue is the main reason people visit the location.

Ran worries that they won’t make it back on time and that they won’t see the sunset because of the rain.

