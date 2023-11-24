Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 309 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Manga is full of stories that explore the intricacies of human relationships and emotions. One such engrossing series is Miyajima Reiji’s “Rent a Girlfriend.”

This manga explores the complexities of connections—both genuine and rented—while taking viewers on a tour through contemporary Japan. Despite her serene exterior, she poses a significant challenge.

“Rent a Girlfriend” has succeeded in capturing readers’ hearts with its distinct viewpoint on love and connection for the current day, providing a novel perspective on romance for the twenty-first century.

As the title implies, the protagonist decides to hire a girlfriend in order to escape his suffering because he is sick of being betrayed. They will both be surprised by the mystery that lies ahead.

The upcoming release of Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 301 has the fans thrilled. Kazuya’s visit at Mizuhaya and Yeomori’s house went quite well in the previous chapter. Kazuya slept overnight at Mizuhaya’s residence.

As Yeomori and Mizuhaya began opening the package that held their brand-new television, he entered.

Although Kazuya didn’t know why Mizuhaya was possibly angry with him, he couldn’t completely rule it out. Kazuya was asked to see their fresh television by Yeomori.

They regularly gathered at this location, so he contemplated if he wanted to join them. However, Kazuya was forced to accompany them so as to be close to Mizuhaya.

Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 309 Release Date

Rent-A-Girlfriend Chapter 309 is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2023, at 12:00 AM Japan Standard Time. This translates into the following times in various time zones: Eastern Standard Time (EST): December 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 309 Trailer

Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 309 Plot

In the previous chapter of Rent A Girlfriend, Mami, his maternal grandmother, and the person he had a meaningful relationship with all witness Kazuya’s confession to Chizuru.

Mami acknowledges in her confession that she knew Chizuru had been a rental girlfriend as well as that she was planning to reveal their fake relationship.

They see a picture of Chizuru and her former boyfriend Ruka, a rental guy that Mami hired.

The news of Mami’s scheme shocks and terrifies Kazuya and Chizuru. Grandma Kazuya is confused and wounded by the snapshot, and they are attempting to explain things to her.

Apart from declaring that she doesn’t feel any romantic feelings for Chizuru, Mami also calls him out for lying and cheating.

Kazuya, filled with hatred and frustration, asks Chizuru to reveal his true girlfriend and declares his love for her. This is a brave gesture.

As the chapter draws to an end, Mami and Kazuya’s grandmother stare at them in confusion, while Chizuru reacts in shock and silence.

Rather than wearing whatever was in style with the males, she was relieved that Sumi knew whatever would fit her well.

If Yeomori was free, Kazuya was invited to join them, and there was no reason for Kazuya to refuse. The game did sound of a pajama party, so Kazuya was thrilled and wanted to play alongside Mizuhaya.

Yeomori promised them it would be a lot of fun and went to grab the game. Because he was unable to have a conversation with Mizuhaya, Kazuya was reluctant to spend time with her alone.

Yeomori did not want to cause awkwardness between them because he was going to take some time to deliver the game.

Mizuhaya was okay with playing the game alongside them since she was additionally free, so he was unsure if she would participate.

He made the decision to tell Mizuhaya that she looked wonderful in those outfits. After expressing her gratitude to him, Mizuhaya told Kazuya what Sumi had purchased the clothing for her.

Though he was unable to, Kazuya wanted to inform her that she looked amazing in whatever she wore. Once their conversation was complete, Yeomori delivered the game and kept an eye on their movements behind the doors.