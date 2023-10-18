Detective Conan Chapter 1121 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The case of the Butler is nearing to an end, therefore we are moving toward a new one in Detective Conan Chapter 1116 of the manga.

The manga, which has received numerous nominations and awards, not only has a fascinating plot but also a captivating cast of characters.

The most recent chapter was once again one of the series’ best, and fans are always eagerly anticipating new chapters since, even after 1000 chapters, the series keeps getting better with each new release.

In the most recent chapter, Butler receives assistance from Harley his Conan as they crack the case and assist the former in escaping this dangerous circumstance, sparing his and others’ lives.

Conan uses brilliant techniques to crack another case while also apprehending another offender.

Conan received the most assistance from Harley in this situation, and the most recent chapter recognized his outstanding work.

However, as the chapter draws to a close, another plot already takes place, and fans are very thrilled as Furuya receives a call from someone requesting him to keep an eye out for information on Conan. However, the call seems more like a threat than it does like an instruction.

Fans are quite thrilled for Detective Conan Chapter 1116 since it has such an incredible plot and is the next chapter in the popular series.

As a result, we won’t be able to offer the same to the audience and let them guess what the future Detective Conan Chapter 1116 may be about.

The release date for Detective Conan Chapter 1116 along the various reading hours are among the information we currently know about the upcoming chapter.

Detective Conan has justly established itself as a pioneer in its category with more than 1100 chapters, 100 tankbon volumes, 1000 anime episodes, 25 feature films, and 5 spin-offs.

Gosho Aoyama, known for outstanding manga like Magic Kaito, Yaba, and, of course, Detective Conan, wrote and drew the captivating story.

It is the third longest-running manga in the league of well-known Japanese comics like One Piece and Naruto, also known as Meitantei Konan, Case Closed, and The Great Detective Conan.

Detective Conan Chapter 1121 Release Date

International fans have been anticipating Detective Conan Chapter 1121. Readers are expected to be on the edge of their seats when the next chapter, which is scheduled for release on November 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

Detective Conan Chapter 1121 Trailer

Detective Conan Chapter 1121 Plot

There isn’t a summary of Chapter 1120 as of yet. Read chapter 1119 if you like. Fans may expect Detective Conan Chapter 1119 to bring the ongoing mystery to a spectacular climax.

Wakaba’s statement at the end of the last narrative hinted that Heiji would eventually solve the case, but there are no clear spoilers for this chapter.

A resolution chapter, where all unfinished business will be resolved, is highly anticipated.

Furthermore, it appears that the torrential downpour would end by nightfall, preparing the scene for Heiji to maybe confess his love to Wakaba.

Readers’ attention has been sparked by the undercurrent of romance, and it appears that the time they were waiting for has come at last.

Conan begins to feel compelled to defend Rachel with her father, Richard, a private investigator who also serves as his mentor.

Readers may anticipate exciting discoveries and occurrences that will keep them on the edge of their seats as the chapter goes on.

The purpose of Detective Conan Chapter 1119 is to provide its committed audience with an engaging and satisfying story.

Conan surmises that Hailey also discovered the effects of that potion and has changed into a student at school after running into her.

His curiosity drives him to learn more about the Black Organization, endangering his friendship with Rachel Moore, a childhood friend.

Conan and Rachel have succeeded in putting together various parts of the puzzle known as the Black Organization over the span of a hundred volumes.

Rachel and Conan have developed into a type of team as they battle injustice and reveal the organization.

Together with their friends Heiji and Shiho, the pair set out on a voyage to Mount Fuji in the previous episode.

The events in Detective Conan Chapter 1117 should help Conan collect some additional pieces of proof against the Black Organization.

The Butler Iori was seen in Detective Conan Chapter 1115 carrying out the thief’s orders, but Harley saves him as the former is locating the drive.

They tell him to follow their example in order to help him escape this situation while they are talking about wine and Harley sends Conan’s instructions by text.

Iori has a deck of cards Momoji gave him that lets him avoid getting stabbed, and when they catch the last thief, he stabs Iori in the chest to escape but is caught by the others.