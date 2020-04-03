 Descriptions of five new Jedi for Star Wars: The High Republic

Share it:

Last February it was officially presented "Star Wars: The High Republic", the new Lucasfilm publishing project that will bring a completely new stage in the Star Wars universe, located two hundred years before the Skywalker Saga. After a first look at some characters, now we are introduced to how it should be five new Jedi we will see in these adventures, that we remember will only be explored at the level of comics and books – at least for now.

The official Star Wars website is in charge of bringing us these descriptions of some of the many Jedi that we will see at this stage, as they remind us that we will see "A great variety of Jedi in this age". It is also a time of splendor for the Jedi, describing it as “a hopeful and optimistic moment, in which Jedi are good and nobleYes, and we want to reflect it on their characters, while giving them enough depth and dimension for their personalities and individual idiosyncrasies to shine. The Jedi Knights of the High Republic are both aspiring and inspiring. In short, they are the good ones ”.

The five characters that have been presented would be the following, highlighting that we have great Jedi veterans in the Jedi Order and recent additions, thus offering different perspectives of the Order:

Avar Kriss

Avar is the brightest and most noble example of the Jedi brotherhood. He always tries to see the good in people and situations, and he never puts himself first. She is energized about life on the border and the challenges it brings, and is an inspiration to those who work with her. She is compassionate, not dogmatic, and is always willing to sacrifice herself for others. Avar Kriss is the best of the best.

Loden Greatstorm

Loden is a Twi’lek Jedi Master, and is considered one of the best teachers of the Jedi Order. Strong and wise, with a good sense of humor, Loden sees every moment as a learning experience, always trying to improve himself and those around him, especially his Padawans.

Keeve Trennis

Keeve is a young Jedi, believed to have a great future ahead of her, if only she believed it herself. Quick and more impulsive than she should be, Keeve has only been a Jedi Knight for a few weeks now and is a little surprised by Avar, knowing many of the great things Kriss has done in the past. She is determined to prove herself to Avar and the other legendary Jedi settled in the Starlight Beacon, but first she must learn to trust herself as much as she trusts the Force.

Stellan Gios

Stellan is an optimistic and respected Jedi Master. Stellan emerged through the Order with Avar Kriss, and although they are often on different assignments for the Jedi or the Republic, when the two work together they are a powerful team of two noble heroes in action. Strong in the Force and a natural teacher, Stellan is currently stationed at one of the Jedi Temple outposts on the distant planet of Caragon-Viner.

Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh

Vern is a newly appointed Jedi Knight. Vernestra, Mirialan, was a Padawan from Stellan Gios. She works hard and is devoted to the Jedi Order, more than most of her age. At sixteen he is one of the youngest Knights of the generation. He struggles to fit in with adults and is a good example for younger Jedi.

The first comics and books of this new stage will start arriving in the United States from August 2020.

Via information | StarWars.com