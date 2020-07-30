Deputies will discuss modifications to Fodepar and other trusts "until further notice"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Permanent Commission of the Congress met to vote the extraordinary period (Photo: Chamber of Deputies / Cuartoscuro)

The future of High Performance Sports Fund (Fodepar) is still in the air. Although they announced that the opinion would be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies to keep it alive, this Wednesday the debate on the issue of trusts was suspended "until further notice".

This Tuesday, the deputy Erik Morales celebrated: "Fodepar stays", because the opinion would be voted in this Wednesday's session, corresponding to the third special period of the Lower House, where the disappearance of other trusts would also be discussed.

“I reiterate my congratulations to the sports community since their union achieved the objective. Thank you Mario Delgado and Erasmo González for your openness and sensitivity. listening to Mexican sport, "wrote the former boxer on his Twitter account.

Érick Morales regretted the suspension of the opinion (Photo: Twitter / @ErikMoralesE)

And it is that this Tuesday, the Permanent Commission of Congress met to convene an extraordinary period in the Chamber of Deputies. Among the topics approved were reforms to the 44 trusts and four existing funds in Mexican law.

However, on the morning of this Wednesday, the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) did not reach agreements to discuss these changes in plenary. For this reason, the Budget and Public Account Commission He could not meet to vote the opinion of the General Law of Physical Culture and Sport this morning.

"In the scope of the official letters CPCP / ST / 138/2020 and CPCP / 139/2020, I inform you that, by instructions of the deputy Erasmo González Robledo, president of this Commission, the Twenty-First Meeting of the Board of Directors and the Third Extraordinary Meeting suspended until further notice ”, is assured in the official communication of the Lower House.

The Committee on Budget and Public Account could not meet to vote on the opinion (Photo: Special)

It is worth remembering that a few months ago, the deputy Dolores Padierna de Morena proposed the extinction of 44 trusts and four funds, including the Fodepar. However, the sports community protested against the measure, which was later withdrawn for consideration in Open Parliament.

For this reason, legislators have been in constant communication with athletes, coaches and experts. In several meetings they explained that the disappearance of the Fund was not feasible, in addition to pointing out that it was better to reform the trust structure.

This in relation to that Fodepar has been pointed out in journalistic investigations as part of resource triangulations. In fact, in the administration of Ana Gabriela Guevara There have been several corruption scandals with this trust.

The Political Coordination Board did not reach agreements to discuss these modifications in plenary (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

Following this, lawmakers agreed they would not remove the fund. Until Ana Gabriela Guevara, holder of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), welcomed the decision to continue supporting high performance athletes.

"This achievement that we have, that the Fodepar stays, is clearly of the athletes and those who make a living from sport," Morales said at a press conference in late June.

Fodepar, in the first quarter of 2020, managed more than 298 million pesos, This according to the report that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) submitted to Congress.

Fodepar has been identified in journalistic investigations as part of resource triangulations (Photo: screenshot)

These resources are used to scholarships for athletes, coaching salaries, sports equipment and supplies, travel, lodging and food. The beneficiaries are all athletes with sports quality to represent Mexico in international competitions such as the Olympic Games and World Championships, among other sports competitions.

Given the suspension of the vote on the opinion, Infobae Mexico He learned that the Conade will not issue a statement. Likewise, Erik Morales assured that he will continue to insist in the need for Fodepar to remain, as well as all its supports and resources.

"At the last moment the Budget Commission suspended until further notice its session where the opinion on Trusts would be voted on, so You can no longer vote in plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies during this session”Regretted the deputy on his Twitter account.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Érik Morales gave details of the reforms to Fodepar

Amid corruption allegations, Ana Guevara said that it is impossible to triangulate with Fodepar

Olympic medalists coincided in mismanagement of Fodepar

Between accusations of corruption and its possible disappearance, the athletes defend the Fodepar