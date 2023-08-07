Departure Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of Departure is focused on the inquiry into the loss of an British passenger airliner over the Atlantic Ocean; subsequent seasons investigate other disasters.

Detectives are followed in the second season as they look into a high-speed train collision in the US, which escalates into a manhunt after an FBI prisoner vanishes amid the commotion.

In the third season, a ferry that was heading between Boston to Newfoundland, Canada, quickly sank.

The ferry starts to rapidly fill with water, and the passengers are in a race versus time to get to the lifeboats when the ship sinks.

The third season of Departure made its debut in the US and Canada last year, but it is just now showing in the UK.

Many Departure followers are eager to find out when the third season of the show will be released.

Many people are even more eager in finding out if anything occurs in this series’ next season based on the audience for its most recent season.

You have arrived at the right place if you are seeking for information about this topic as well. We have made the decision to provide all of the information about the Departure Season 3 release date since fans have shown such a high degree of curiosity in the premiere of Season 3.

You can get all of the answers by reading this essay through to the end. Global, a Canadian network, announced in May that Departure, whose first two seasons are now available on Peacock, would return for a third season.

It is too soon to tell whether Peacock will also take up Season 3, but the streamer did pick up Seasons 1 and 2, which additionally featured the late Christopher Plummer.

Departure Season 3 Release Date

We can confidently predict that Departure will have a third season. The Departure will return for a third season in 2021 after receiving a renewal for the program.

Actor Eric McCormack will feature in the third season of Departure, which will air soon. The release date for Season 3 of Departure has not yet been confirmed. Season three’s debut is anticipated for 2023.

Departure Season 3 Cast

The program has distinct casts of individuals and focuses on a new case in each season. The main cast of the show has not changed, therefore we can expect to see them in Season 3 of Departure.

To find out who they are, examine the list below: The main character and TSIB agent is played by Archie Panjabi as Kendra Malley. Mark Rendall was cast as Theo. performs the parts of Christopher Plummer and Howard Lawson. performs the part of Kris Holden-Reid as Dom Hayes. Kelly McCormack as Charlotte.

Ellen Hunter was portrayed by Karen LeBlanc. Season 3 will probably have new characters since the program will be concentrating on a brand-new case.

Departure Season 3 Trailer

Departure Season 3 Plot

The program is currently being produced. Consequently, a storyline summary is not yet available. The idea of the program has been broadened to include several investigations into disastrous incidents. In the first season, Kendra joined the team looking into the disappearance of flight BGA 716.

With a high-speed train disaster along the route, she becomes entangled in yet another inquiry in the second season. Politics and political conspiracies only contribute to the overall narrative in Season 3.

The cast also includes Tyler Fayose as Arthur Delane, Tamara Duarte as Nadia, Mark Rendall as Theo, Allan Hawco as Richard Donovan, and Claire Forlani as Janet Friel.

In November 2022, the third season premiered across the Global Television Network within Canada. The wait for the program has been lengthier for UK audiences.

At 9 p.m., Sky Witness will debut the first episode from season three. Thereafter, new episodes will run every week at the same time.

The third season consists of six episodes. Departure’s first season is accessible on M5, and all three seasons are now streaming on Sky Go and Now TV.

The inquiry into the causes and circumstances of the disappearances of a British passenger airliner over the Atlantic Ocean by the fictitious Transport Safety and Investigations Bureau is part of this fictional narrative.

The third season of “Departure” will be a Shaftesbury Production in collaboration with Red Arrow Studios International, Starlings Television, and Corus Entertainment.

T.J. Scott, who has won a Canadian Screen Award for his direction of the show, is also one of its executive producers. Vincent Shiao is the creator of “Departure,” while Jackie May is the showrunner.

The next season’s plot hasn’t yet been released, but it’s sure to be fantastic since the last episodes of the previous season left us with a ton of stories that have a lot of potential.

Other than that, there don’t seem to be any symptoms of tiredness, so it’ll definitely keep using this series with further episodes, spin-offs, or perhaps a full-length film about the issue.

