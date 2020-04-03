Sports

"Deny the title to Liverpool? They would have reasons to complain" Ancelotti on the situation of the English team

April 3, 2020
Edie Perez
The Everton coach, Carlo Ancelotti, assured that if the season in the Premier League is declared void and Liverpool denied title, which has it on the tips of your fingers, "they would have reason to complain"But he assured that now is the time to think about the most important thing: "health".

"Deny the title to Liverpool? They would have reason to complain, but now only the health of the people matters. We should only think about this and follow the orders of the governments staying at home, "said Ancelotti in statements to the newspaper 'L'Equipe'.

In this sense, the Italian coach stated that what is "important" is that all the teams return under equal conditions and after a time of preparation. "That there are no advantages, in 15 days the footballer can be ready, but the first thing is to be sure that all the players are protected. And also the people who work in each match," he added.

Asked about the global health emergency, andThe former Real Madrid coach continues to be "very concerned" about the news coming from his country regarding the Covid-19. "The virus continues to kill more than 600 people a day. It is very painful to hear that many of my compatriots die every day. I think Italy has done a good job in a very difficult context, never seen before," he said.

Ancelotti, who recognizes the economic losses that the pandemic will generate, also in the world of sports, believes that "Nature has sent us a signal and the time has come to stop for a while. This situation will also help all health systems to be more efficient than they used to be, "he concluded.

