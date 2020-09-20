Demon’s Souls will host more players online than the original

From the cards published by Sony on its official website we were able to steal some interesting information about next generation games. We discovered, for example, the disc sizes of Demon’s Souls and Spider-Man Miles Morales, and that’s not all …

The official card of the remake of Demon’s Souls, for example, has revealed an interesting detail on the multiplayer mode developed by the guys at Bluepoint Games. Apparently, it will be able to accommodate up to six players simultaneously, more than the four who could participate in multiplayer sessions in the original dated 2009. In the history of souls, remember, sessions have always been limited to four up to Bloodborne, and the first opening to six participants took place with Dark Souls 3.

We can’t wait to see Demon’s Souls multiplayer in action. In all likelihood we won’t have to wait much longer, given that the game has less than two months to go. The exclusive Bluepoint plaque will accompany the launch of the PS5 on November 12 in the USA and the November 19 in Europe. Yesterday, details also emerged on an unreleased weapon reserved for pre-orders of Demon’s Souls … too bad that the references have already been removed from the official website.