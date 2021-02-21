Demon Slayer: the protagonists of the work arrive in Japanese McDonald’s

The wave of success that has swept away Demon Slayer it shows no sign of diminishing. After the numerous initiatives started following the clamor of the “record-breaking” film, this time the Koyoharu Gotoge franchise has entered into a very important partnership with the most important fast food chain in the world.

Although Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is still a Japanese exclusive, it seems that McDonald’s has also boarded this carriage. In March, it will be inaugurated in fast food restaurants in Japan a new set of Happy Meal centered on Tanjiro, Nezuko and the other protagonists of the series.

On its official Twitter account, McDonald’s Japan shared a first leak on what fans of the opera should expect. In the published image, which you can see at the bottom of the article, we can see Tanjiro turn into an employee of the well-known chain and serve one of their dishes.

At the moment it is not yet clear what surprises it will be possible to find in this Happy Meal set, much less if this initiative it will also land in the West. Usually, among the “hidden” objects in McDonald’s boxes you can find plush toys, puppets and even collectible cards, as in the case of those Pokémon.

How would you welcome this possibility? Meanwhile, Demon Slayer was explained in just 6 minutes. That’s why Demon Slayer should receive a live action adaptation.