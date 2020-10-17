Demon Slayer: Infinity Train makes 1 billion in one day, a record for Japanese cinema

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train recorded the biggest launch in the history of Japanese cinema, with 1.34 billion yen (11 million euros) collected on the first day of screening in theaters. The record extends to any type of film projected from 1896 to the present, animated and otherwise, and was previously held by Matrix Reloaded.

According to the first official data, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is currently being released in 267 theaters, for a total of 6,170 screenings per day. On average, each cinema shows the film 23 times every 24 hours. The previous record was held by Frozen 2, which in 2019 was shown 3,786 times a day for an average of 14 daily programs per cinema.

At the moment, the best opening weekend for a film released in Japan continues to be that of Matrix: Reloaded, with 2.2 billion yen collected in two days. The second and third places, with just over 2 billion yen collected, are occupied by Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix e Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train grossed 1.34 billion on day one, and according to projections it should reach 3 billion in the course of tomorrow. If it succeeds, it will also set the record for the film with the best opening weekend in Japanese history.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising it grossed 283 million yen on opening day, and about 1.5 billion yen over the course of its entire stay in theaters. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train practically hit the same figure in less than 24 hours, and will double it by the end of the first weekend. To make a comparison with a mainstream film, Joker grossed € 6.2 million in Italy in four days, just over half of what Ufotable’s film did in less than 24 hours.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will arrive in Italy in 2021, the same year in which the second season of the anime series should be released. The film is set to become one of the biggest hits in Japanese history, and according to analysts it could even unseat Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name, stopped at 25 billion yen collected.