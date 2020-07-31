Demon Slayer: in Japan a new series of ultra-cheap t-shirts is depopulated, here they are

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To celebrate the incredible success of Demon Slayer, the famous series created by Koyoharu Gotouge, the Japanese company Uniqlo has decided to start a new commercial partnership. In fact, starting from August 17th, the clothing chain will go on sale a series of ultra-economic t-shirts inspired by the series.

At the bottom you can take a look at all the clothing available. The first eight t-shirts are inspired by the manga, while the last five have a design more similar to that used by Ufotable in the anime adaptation. T-shirts are available for children and adults, and sizes vary from XXS to 4XL. The price is just 990 yen each (just under 8 euros).

We remind you that the Uniqlo chain is also present in Italy, although unfortunately with only one store (Milan, Piazza Cordusio). In the event that the t-shirts prove to be a success, the possibility that the company decides to offer them in western countries is not to be excluded.

And what do you think of it? What is your favorite? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that this weekend, and more precisely the August 2, new information will be shared about the highly anticipated Demon Slayer movie: Kimetsu no Yaiba.