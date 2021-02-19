Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia are prey to Deadpool’s irreverent jokes

Recently, thanks to the collaboration with Shonen Jump, Marvel Comics has entered the world of manga by force with Deadpool: Samurai, a work written and illustrated by Sanshiro Kamasa and Hikaru Uesugi in which Wade Wilson finds himself in feudal Japan. And as usual the Mercenary Chatty has knocked down the famous fourth wall.

Already in the cover of the third chapter of the Deadpool manga, the Marvel anti-hero had paid homage to Demon Slayer, but this time he did more: in one of the comic’s boards he openly quoted the work by Koyoharu Gotoge and My Hero Academia.

As you can see from the image shared by Twitter user Shibuya Smash, in Deadpool: Samurai chapter 7, the Chatty Mercenary wonders where has Loki gone, Thor’s brother, and try to imagine an answer. “Have you heard what Loki’s next goal is? Will he buy tons of Kimetsu no Yaiba merchandise or go to the HeroAca show or something?“.

If you don’t know, HeroAca will be an exhibit that will focus specifically on My Hero Academia. That Deadpool is not being honored during this event? On the other hand, given his powers, the Marvel character could quietly appear in the work by Kohei Horikoshi, who seems to have been inspired by him for the creation of the villain Twice. Meanwhile, the Pillars of Demon Slayer are judging each other in the new fanbook.