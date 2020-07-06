Demon Slayer: a sexy Mitsuri Kanroji in this Kinpatsu cosplay

Share it:

Demon Slayer has fascinated everyone during 2019 thanks to the anime that aired and that gave birth to an unstoppable franchise. The product animated by Ufotable has become one of the best known in Japan and even today, after the manga is over, it manages to be talked about. The animated version, however, is discontinued pending Demon Slayer the Movie.

In the Demon Slayer film coming up at the end of the year, one of the pillars of the body of the demon hunters, Kyojuro Rengoku, will be at the center, who will live a battle together with the well-known four protagonists. But the attention of many fans also focuses on another pillar, Mitsuri Kanroji, one of the few women in the group and the most attractive introduced. Although she hasn't made many appearances in the anime yet, there have been enough to make her nice to fans.

On Mitsuri Kanroji many cosplay have been made by various models or amateur cosplayers. Today we add the cosplay by Mitsuri Kanroji created by Kinpatsu. The girl has decided to take on the role of the pillar of love as you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news. The make-up, the two in the under the two eyes, the hair: many details have been excellently made as well as the clothes that allow you to glimpse the large breasts. How about the cosplay of this Demon Slayer character?