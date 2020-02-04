Dembélé breaks again and the remainder of the season will be low

FC Barcelona player Ousmane Dembélé suffers a "complete break" of tendon in the right thigh and, waiting to know what treatment you should follow, will remain low even though you were close to overcoming a previous injury in the same area.

"The tests carried out this morning to Ousmane Dembélé have shown that the player has a complete rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris of the right thigh", said the Blaugrana club.

Of course, at the moment there is no approximate withdrawal time since it remains to be seen what treatment the French should do, although it may not return to play in the remainder of the season.

"In the next few hours it will be determined what treatment you will follow for your recovery"Barça explained, but the Frenchman already suffered this injury in 2017, in the left thigh, and was three and a half months out of the team.

Dembélé, with a right thigh biceps injury suffered at the end of November 2019 that had to be about ten weeks off, was close to being discharged after several workouts with the group, but was injured on Monday again.

He was expected to be the winter booster that has not arrived in the offensive zone of the team, since this was confirmed by his coach, Quique Setién, recently in his last appearances before the media.

The French end, which accumulates several muscle injuries this season, three of them in the thigh, has played only nine games so far this season, five in LaLiga and four in the Champions League, with a goal in the domestic championship.