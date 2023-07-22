Delightfully Deceitful Season 2 Release Date: Is It Happening?

The popularity of South Korean dramas has ignited a fire in the minds of viewers worldwide. There have been a plethora of new Korean dramas launched recently. My curiosity regarding it is through the roof. If you’ve begun watching South Korean dramas, you’ll undoubtedly end up investing in the entire series.

Delightfully Deceitful, another recently canceled series, will be discussed here. Delightfully Deceitful, a mystery-filled thriller, has finally arrived to leave audiences guessing. Fans, on the other hand, have concerns about the story’s long-term viability and wonder if the show will be renewed for a second season. What follows is a comprehensive guide on the subject:

Delightfully Deceitful Season 2 Release Date

No official word yet on whether or not the drama will be renewed for a second season. It has a great chance of breaking away from the standard formula of short-running K-dramas.

Given the drama’s low ratings and the reality that viewers were somewhat let down by the plot, it’s advisable to approach Season 2 of Delightfully Deceitful with modest expectations. If there are any updates from the powers that be about the upcoming season, however, we will be the first to let you know.

Delightfully Deceitful Storyline

Two people who are very different from one another are at the center of the plot of Delightfully Deceitful. One is a swindler while the other is an honest lawyer. Chun Woo Hee plays con artist Lee Ro Woom. She conned her way to wealth.

She starts dating Kim Dong Wook’s character, attorney Han Moo Young. His personality is distinct from that of Lee Ro Woom’s. He can easily put himself in other people’s shoes and is very attuned to their feelings.

After spending ten years in prison for the arson murder of her family, Lee Ro Woom had become icy and nasty. Because of his chilly personality, Han Moo Young has earned the nickname “Vampire” among his coworkers.

Lee Ro Woom will go through with her revenge plan no matter what, including the law. But as she starts talking to her exceptionally intelligent and kind lawyer, she has a sudden change of heart. They have to join forces now to accomplish their common goal: revenge.

Delightfully Deceitful Cast

Chun Woo-hee as Lee Ro-woom: a con artist who cannot empathize.

Kim Dong-wook as Han Moo-young: a passionate and excessively-empathetic lawyer.

Kim Yun-woo as young Han Moo-young

Yoon Park as Go Yo-han: a probation officer who protects and observes Ro-woom.

Park So-jin as Mo Jae-in: a psychiatrist who has been treating Moo-young.

Lee Yeon as Jung Da-jeong: a hacker with 20 years of experience, who runs a comic book store.

Yoo Hee-je as Na-sa / Na Su-ho: an all-around engineer who runs the Nasaka Center.

Hong Seung-beom as Ring-go / Park Hae-dong: a call center that is the owner of To-Do Call Center.

Lee Gyeong-min as Yoo-il: To-Do Call Center’s staff.

Kim Myung-chan as Yoo-neung: To-Do Call Center’s staff.

Choi Young-joon as Ryu Jae-hyeok: a prosecutor and Moo-young’s senior.

Yoon Byung-hee as Woo Young-gi: a reporter for Moran Ilbo.

Lee Hae-young as Kang Kyung-ho: Moo-young’s mentor and role model.

Kim Hak-sun as Han Jae-suk: Moo-young’s father.

Kim Jung-young as Park Ja-young: Moo-young’s mother.

Lee Chang-hoon as Park Gyu

Cha Yong-hak as Cho Jae-hun

Yun Seol as Park In-young

Kim Tae-hoon as Jay / Chairman

Lee Tae-ran as Jang Kyung-ja

Park Wan-kyu as Ye Chung-sik

Park Ji-il as Shin Gi-ho

Park Jung-hak as Ahn Chae-hong

Son In-yong as Messenger

Kim Jong-tae as Ma Kang-su

Jang Young-nam as Seo Gye-suk

Nam Do-yoon as Yoo Myung-hoon

Ahn Nae-sang as Yeon Tae-hun

Kwon Han-sol as Yeon Ho-jeong

Jo Hyun-woo as Hong Chang-ki

Seo Dong-gap as Tazza

Delightfully Deceitful Season 2 Plot

If Delightfully Deceitful returns for a second season, we hope to see more of the lead couple. Once the loose ends of Season 1 have been neatly wrapped, Season 2 will pick up the plot and introduce a new villain. If that happens, the polar opposites Lee Ro Woom and Han Moo Young will team up again to get retribution. To make up for this, we hope the shoemaker will not overstate the plot and will instead include more humorous parts and interesting side stories.

Delightfully Deceitful Season 2 Trailer

Many viewers are waiting for the premiere of the season two trailer, but as of yet, there has been no news. We don’t know if there will be a formal announcement about it because we don’t have any official confirmation.

Once filming of Delightfully Deceitful is complete, the show’s official trailer will be made available to the public. In the meantime, we recommend checking out the first season’s official trailer and reading up on all the news surrounding the show.

Delightfully Deceitful Season 1 Rating

The public’s reception of the show has been ambivalent. Some people saw the first episode and decided they didn’t like it because of the story, while others were hooked because of the actors and their chemistry. Delightfully Deceitful, a new release, has received mostly negative reviews, as demonstrated by its 7.8/10 IMDb score and 7.7/7 on MyDramaList.

Where to watch Delightfully Deceitful?

TVing is a streaming platform that you require to see a series that is surprisingly smart. This popular Korean streaming network has a wide selection of shows, including some of the most engaging and suspenseful shows you’ll ever see.

Delightfully Deceitful Review

The genres represented in Delightfully Deceitful are diverse. Underneath the main vengeance storyline are elements from the buddy genre, in which two characters with contrasting personalities work together, the caper genre, black comedy, crime thrillers, and human drama. It’s true that a mashup like this has the potential to appear overdone, but up to this point, each genre has contributed something significant to the narrative.