Mix Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

Here’s another anime that’ll find a special place in the hearts of all you sports fanatics out there. While baseball is not as popular in Japan as other sports, we do have a number of excellent anime in the sports genre, such Kuruko no Basket and Haikyu. But there is a dearth of anime produced in this society. Therefore, when the first season of the anime finally reached us, everyone went absolutely nuts for it, and it quickly became a favorite among baseball fans and Otakus who enjoy the sports genre. Those who are unaware may be interested to learn that the anime is based on a manga series with the same name and that the manga series was also a huge success.

In the wake of Season 2’s conclusion, we’ve been fielding numerous inquiries about Season 3. What occurred at the finale of Season 2? Will the show be renewed? When could we see Season 3?, The Third Season: What’s to Come? The full cast and crew, together with reviews and ratings, are available here.

Mix Season 3 Renewal Status

There has been no official word on whether or not MIX will return for a third season. Even though there has been no official word from the program’s production company on whether or not the show will be renewed, fans are still holding out hope. Whether or whether there is going to be a third season of the show will be revealed only by an official statement from the production company.

Mix Season 3 Release Date

Release dates for the second season of the show are already known. A handful of episodes are already viewable on the Bilibili service. Despite rumors to the contrary, you may watch the episodes right here and right now. The second season should wrap up by June 2023.

We don’t know anything about season three yet, and it could not be possible until 2024 if there isn’t enough material left to adapt.

Mix Storyline

Thirty years after Tatsuya and Kazuya Uesugi led Meisei High School to its only appearance and championship at the National High School Baseball Championship, the possibility of a return to the Kshien is brought about when two skilled stepbrothers, Touma and Souichirou Tachibana, discover the sports legacy of their fathers from Meisei High.

Mix Season 3 Cast

Touma Tachibana Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Howard Wang (English)

When Touma was six years old, his widowed father, Eisuke Tachibana, married the widow Mayumi Sawai, who also brought her two children, Souichirou and Otomi, into the family.

Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Howard Wang (English) When Touma was six years old, his widowed father, Eisuke Tachibana, married the widow Mayumi Sawai, who also brought her two children, Souichirou and Otomi, into the family. Souichirou Tachibana Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Touma’s older brother. He is an athletic and intelligent boy, specially gifted with strategic thinking, perfect for his position as a catcher on the baseball team.

Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Touma’s older brother. He is an athletic and intelligent boy, specially gifted with strategic thinking, perfect for his position as a catcher on the baseball team. Otomi Tachibana Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English)

A pretty and popular girl who is a talented flutist in the school’s brass band.

Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English) A pretty and popular girl who is a talented flutist in the school’s brass band. Eisuke Tachibana Voiced by: Wataru Takagi (Japanese); Bryan Massey (English)

Touma’s father, his marriage to Mayumi is his second.

Voiced by: Wataru Takagi (Japanese); Bryan Massey (English) Touma’s father, his marriage to Mayumi is his second. Mayumi Tachibana Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Mallorie Rodak (English)The mother of Souichirou and Otomi, her marriage to Eisuke is her second.

Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Mallorie Rodak (English)The mother of Souichirou and Otomi, her marriage to Eisuke is her second. Punch Voiced by: Noriko Hidaka (young), Nobuaki Kanemitsu (adult) (Japanese); Emily Fajardo (English)

Keiichi Sawai Souichirou and Otomi’s deceased father.

Voiced by: Noriko Hidaka (young), Nobuaki Kanemitsu (adult) (Japanese); Emily Fajardo (English) Keiichi Sawai Souichirou and Otomi’s deceased father. Haruka Ohyama Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English)

Gorou’s pretty daughter.

Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English) Gorou’s pretty daughter. Gorou Ohyama Voiced by: Taiten Kusunoki (Japanese); Jeremy Inman (English)

The new coach of the Meisei High School baseball team.

Voiced by: Taiten Kusunoki (Japanese); Jeremy Inman (English) The new coach of the Meisei High School baseball team. Shirou Nangou Voiced by: Tsuguo Mogami (Japanese); Cris George (English)

A quiet but hulking power hitter and third baseman who moved to Tokyo and entered Meisei presumably to continue playing for Gorou

Voiced by: Tsuguo Mogami (Japanese); Cris George (English) A quiet but hulking power hitter and third baseman who moved to Tokyo and entered Meisei presumably to continue playing for Gorou Ryou Akai Voiced by: Koutaro Nishiyama (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English)

A good student and a former star soccer player.

Voiced by: Koutaro Nishiyama (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English) A good student and a former star soccer player. Arisa Mita Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English)

She considers Otomi her rival in beauty and popularity and is jealous of her good relationship with her crush

Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English) She considers Otomi her rival in beauty and popularity and is jealous of her good relationship with her crush Ichiban Natsuno Voiced by: Daiki Kobayashi (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English)

A boastful classmate of Otomi and a talented pitcher himself.

Voiced by: Daiki Kobayashi (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English) A boastful classmate of Otomi and a talented pitcher himself. Kousaku Koma Voiced by: Jun Konno (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English)

A right fielder and power hitter with a high strike-out rate.

Voiced by: Jun Konno (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English) A right fielder and power hitter with a high strike-out rate. Tadashi Imagawa Voiced by: Nobuaki Kanemitsu (Japanese); Dallas Reid (English)

Voiced by: Nobuaki Kanemitsu (Japanese); Dallas Reid (English) Daisuke Nikaidou Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese); Josh Bangle (English)

Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese); Josh Bangle (English) Kuroyanagi Voiced by: Kazuaki Itō (Japanese); Mike McFarland (English)

Voiced by: Kazuaki Itō (Japanese); Mike McFarland (English) Takumi Nishimura Voiced by: Tōru Nara (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Voiced by: Tōru Nara (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) Isami Nishimura Voiced by: Ryūsei Nakao (Japanese); Chris Sabat (English)

Voiced by: Ryūsei Nakao (Japanese); Chris Sabat (English) Tomohito Akai Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Mix Season 2 Recap

Two pals who go to the same high school in Season 2 find out about their dad’s baseball career. The premise is quite similar to that of the pilot episode. The story revolves around the typical setbacks and challenges that sportspeople face. The program is great, but if you want to know what will happen in the second season, you need to catch up on the episodes that have already been shown.

Mix Season 3 Plot

Season 3 of MIX will take the Tachibana brothers’ pursuit of baseball glory to a whole new level. The brothers will face even greater challenges in their pursuit of greatness now that they are better equipped to deal with them.

Their challenges in pursuit of greatness may also be explored in the upcoming season. With the help of their encouraging instructors, parents, and friends, the Tachibana brothers are sure to fulfill their goals and serve as an inspiration to others.

Mix Season 3 Trailer

There is currently no trailer for Season 3 of MIX. We are aware of the high level of anticipation for this trailer, and we promise that it will be aired as soon as possible for all of our loyal fans

Where to watch Mix?

The second season is available on both the Crunchyroll and Bilibili streaming services.

Mix Season 2 Rating

Over 24,000 individuals on MyAnimeList gave MIX a score of 6.99, and those same users gave it a 7.3/10 on IMDb.Critics and audiences have had mixed reactions to the show, with some applauding the characters and plot while others lamenting the lack of action.