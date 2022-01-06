What are the Bender Personality types?

The Bender Temperament, according to Linda Berens and Dario Nardi, who developed the concept, is made up of four distinct patterns:

The Harmony-driven “Amiable” (the Promoter) The People-pleasing “Expressive” (the Motivator) The Rule/fact-driven “Stabilizer” (the Administrator) The Perfectionist “Examiner” (the Critic).

Each of these patterns seeks a different balance between autonomy and connection. Each print has an associated stress response resulting from feeling unsafe or threatened by expressing too much independence or having too little independence. Each pattern also has a specific way of responding to feeling safe and secure as a typical expression for how they are most comfortable interacting with others.

What bender are you Proprofs:

The quiz below can help you determine which Bender personality type you are. It is based on the work of Linda Berens and Dario Nardi, who developed the concept of the Bender Temperament.

What bender are you based on your hands:

Based on the shape of your hands, you may be an Amiable (the Promoter), Expressive (the Motivator), Stabilizer (the Administrator), or Examiner (the Critic).

Amiable: You have an extended palm and fingers with a round fingerprint pattern. Your hand shape indicates that you are typically cooperative and accommodating, preferring to maintain harmony in your relationships. You are likely to be diplomatic and persuasive.

Expressive: You have a relatively long palm and fingers with a square fingerprint pattern. Your hand shape indicates that you are typically energetic and expressive, often seeking to stimulate others and get things moving. You are likely to be enthusiastic and optimistic.

Stabilizer: You have a relatively short palm and fingers with a round fingerprint pattern. Your hand shape indicates that you are typically practical and solutions-oriented, preferring to maintain order and stability in your environment. You are likely to be thorough and systematic.

Examiner:

You have a relatively short palm and fingers with a square fingerprint pattern. Your hand shape indicates that you are typically critical and analytical, seeking to understand all the facts before deciding. You are likely to be demanding and perfectionistic.