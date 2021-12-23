December Global Holidays 2021 Download

Like Christmas, New Year’s Day is a public holiday in many countries worldwide. For example, in the United States, both Christmas and New Year’s are federal holidays. This means that government offices are closed, and employees have the day off.

Many other countries also celebrate New Year’s Day as a national holiday. In China, for example, people often gather together to watch fireworks displays. Japan celebrates with a special feast called osechi ryori. And in Spain, people dress up in colorful costumes and gather in the city squares to eat grapes at midnight.

No matter where you are in the world, there’s no doubt that New Year’s is a time for celebration! So whatever your plans may be, we hope you have a safe and happy holiday.

A list of religious holidays in December 2020:

Note that all Jewish holidays begin at sundown on a preceding evening. All Muslim holidays start at sunrise on the following day. In many countries, religious holidays are subject to change based on the lunar calendar, so check with your local rabbi or imam for confirmation before planning a trip around these observances. Finally, there may be further changes during leap years, such as those coming up in 2020 and 2024, so be sure to double-check their dates!

December 1: First Day of Hanukkah

December 2: Second Day of Hanukkah

December 3: Third Day of Hanukkah

December 4: Fourth Day of Hanukkah

December 5: Fifth Day of Hanukkah

December 6: Sixth Day of Hanukkah

December 7: Seventh Day of Hanukkah

December 8-10: Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Catholic)

December 8: Yule (pagan, solstice celebration)

December 10-15: Advent (Christian)

December 12-25: Christmas (Christian

December 16-24: Hanukkah (Jewish)

December 23: Kwanzaa (African-American)

December 25: Christmas Day (Christian, recognized state holiday in all countries with a sizable Christian population)

December 26: Boxing Day (United Kingdom)

January 6: Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day (Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Anglican/Episcopalian, Lutheran, and some Reformed churches), the three wise men visit Jesus.

January 19-26: Makar Sankranti / Thai Pongal / Magh Bihu / Lohri / Puthandu (Indian festival of winter solstice marking the start of Uttarayana).