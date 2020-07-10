Deca-Dence: the anime from the director of Mob Psycho debuts tonight, here's where to see the episode

Share it:

There are now a few hours left for the debut of Deca-Dence, the chatted anime of NUT Studio directed by the director of Mob Psycho 100 and Death Parade. The series will be visible starting from 21:00 tonight, completely legal and free, on the site of one of the most famous distributors of souls on the peninsula.

As anticipated a few days ago, in fact, Deca-Dence will be part of the VVVVID summer schedule, and all the episodes will be distributed in simulcast on Friday at 21:00. The anime is an original product created by Yuzuru Tachikawa, and at the moment the number of bets that will make up the first season has not been reported. The premiere is titled "Ignition".

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "Humanity is on the verge of extinction because of dangerous life forms called Gadolls. The few survivors now live in homes in the Deca-Dence mobile fortress, more than 3000 meters high and built specifically to protect men from Gadolls. The inhabitants of Deca-Dence are divided into two categories: Gears, or the warriors who fight daily, and Tankers, or humans without skills. One day Natsume, a solar and positive Tanker who dreams of becoming Gear, meets Kaburagi, a fighter who has given up everything. Will the friendship between the two change the course of events?".

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you are still undecided instead, we advise you to take a look at the latest trailer of Deca-Dence.