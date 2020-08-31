Dead Chadwick Boseman: the Black Panther actor had been ill for some time

Share it:

There is news that we will never want to give and unfortunately there death of Chadwick Boseman was one of them: the protagonist of Black Panther e Da 5 Bloods he had been ill for some time and last night, at just 43, he left us due to colon cancer.

The news was given by the family via the actor’s Twitter account, who three hours ago shared the following message:

“It is with immense sorrow that we confer the disappearance of Chadwick Boseman. In 2016, he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer and he fought hard against it for the past four years, but he was aggravated and progressed to the fourth stage. He was a real fighter and made many of the films you loved so much. From Stormin Norm by Da 5 Bloods to August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and many more. It was an honor for him to play Black Panther’s King T’Challa.

“He has always toured between countless surgeries and chemotherapy and died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. His loved ones thank you for the love and prayers you have had for him and ask you to respect their privacy in this difficult time “: